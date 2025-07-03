Michael Madsen, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ & ‘Kill Bill’ Star, Dead at 67

Michael Madsen — the actor known for his roles in Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill and Donnie Brasco — is dead at 67.

In the early morning on Thursday, July 3, the actor was reportedly discovered in his Malibu, California home, where he was pronounced dead, NBC Los Angeles reported. Madsen’s cause of death is believed to have been from natural causes, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department; foul play is not suspected.

Madsen’s managers confirmed the news of his death via email, revealing he reportedly died from cardiac arrest.

“In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film[s] including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life,” managers Susan Ferris and Ron Smith, and publicist Liz Rodriguez said, per NBC. “Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, currently being edited.”

The statement concluded, “Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

Losing Michael Madsen is an absolute gut-punch. What an incredible actor, gone way too soon. Without question, I’ll remember him in part from his outstanding performance in Kill Bill. Madsen’s partnership with Tarantino was so special. This is incredibly sad news. pic.twitter.com/Zztbenf05f — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 3, 2025

On X, Madsen’s fans reacted to the heartbreaking news of his death. One user wrote, “Michael Madsen was a unique actor. Couldn’t take your eyes off of him. RIP.”

“We lost a GOAT today. RIP Michael Madsen,” another X user shared.

A different fan admitted, “Losing Michael Madsen is an absolute gut-punch. What an incredible actor, gone way too soon. Without question, I’ll remember him in part from his outstanding performance in Kill Bill. Madsen‘s partnership with Tarantino was so special. This is incredibly sad news.”

Someone else commented, “His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and filmmakers, reminding us of the power of storytelling through unforgettable performances.”

Meanwhile, yet another X user wrote, “‘Are you gonna bark all day little doggie, or are you gonna bite?’ Michael Madsen ALWAYS had bite. RIP.”

