Michael Madsen, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ & ‘Kill Bill’ Star, Dead at 67

Michelle Stein
Comments
Michael Madsen 'Reservoir Dogs'
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival
Michael Madsen, 'Reservoir Dogs' star

Michael Madsen — the actor known for his roles in Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill and Donnie Brasco is dead at 67.

In the early morning on Thursday, July 3, the actor was reportedly discovered in his Malibu, California home, where he was pronounced dead, NBC Los Angeles reported. Madsen’s cause of death is believed to have been from natural causes, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department; foul play is not suspected.

Madsen’s managers confirmed the news of his death via email, revealing he reportedly died from cardiac arrest.

“In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film[s] including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life,” managers Susan Ferris and Ron Smith, and publicist Liz Rodriguez said, per NBC. “Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, currently being edited.”

The statement concluded, “Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

On X, Madsen’s fans reacted to the heartbreaking news of his death. One user wrote, “Michael Madsen was a unique actor. Couldn’t take your eyes off of him. RIP.”

'Star Wars' Legend Kenneth Colley Dead at 87 After Health Battle
Related

'Star Wars' Legend Kenneth Colley Dead at 87 After Health Battle

We lost a GOAT today. RIP Michael Madsen,” another X user shared.

A different fan admitted, “Losing Michael Madsen is an absolute gut-punch. What an incredible actor, gone way too soon. Without question, I’ll remember him in part from his outstanding performance in Kill Bill. Madsen‘s partnership with Tarantino was so special. This is incredibly sad news.”

Someone else commented, “His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and filmmakers, reminding us of the power of storytelling through unforgettable performances.”

Meanwhile, yet another X user wrote, “‘Are you gonna bark all day little doggie, or are you gonna bite?’ Michael Madsen ALWAYS had bite. RIP.”

Reservoir Dogs, streaming on Paramount+

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 -

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 where to stream

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 -

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 where to stream

Reservoir Dogs -

Reservoir Dogs where to stream

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Reservoir Dogs

Michael Madsen




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Richard T. Jones as Grey, Alyssa Diaz as Lopez, Mekia Cox as Harper, and Nathan Fillion as Nolan — 'The Rookie' Season 7
1
New Details About Potential ‘Rookie’ Spinoff Emerge
Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp in 'The Residence'
2
‘The Residence’ Canceled at Netflix But the Story Was Just Getting Started
Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos attend the
3
George Stephanopoulos & Ali Wentworth Introduce Their New Family Member
Lawrence O'Donnell
4
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Mocks Mistake in Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill
Peter Krause and Oliver Stark — Behind the scenes of '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 11
5
What Kind of Captain Will Buck (Eventually) Be on ‘9-1-1’? Oliver Stark Has Thoughts