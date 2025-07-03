‘DWTS’ is ‘in Talks’ With Taylor Lautner & Savannah Chrisley to Compete on Show

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing With the Stars is reportedly eyeing Twilight actor Taylor Lautner and controversial reality star and podcast host Savannah Chrisley for its upcoming 34th season.

According to The U.S. Sun, an insider said Lautner, who played werewolf Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga film series, is in negotiations to appear on the competition series. The outlet also reports that the actor may be joined by his wife, Taylor Dome.

“Taylor is one of the top people they want for this next season. They’re in talks with it now and finalizing everything,” the source claimed. “There’s a chance his wife Tay could join too since they’ve become such a public figure as a duo with their podcast and wellness company.”

The insider noted that “[Lautner] is the focus,” but that the show is interested in having the couple appear together.

“It’s been [Dome’s] dream to do the show for years, so Taylor is more so agreeing to go along with it to help make Tay’s dream come true,” the source added.

More controversially, The U.S. Sun claims the show is in talks with Savannah Chrisley, who has been in the news a lot over the past two years as she campaigned for the release of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were incarcerated for bank and tax fraud. Todd and Julie were released on May 28 following a pardon from President Trump.

“Savannah Chrisley is also in talks. She’s been in talks in previous seasons but it just hasn’t worked out,” the insider claimed. “Producers know she will be an extremely controversial pick and not everyone is on board with her, but as they’ve shown in the past, they are not afraid of controversy.”

DWTS was met with backlash last year after casting convicted con artist Anna Delvey, who wore her ICE-mandated ankle monitor during the program.

“They enjoy casting choices that get people talking. Given the recent news with her parents, Savannah would definitely be a choice that gets a lot of buzz,” the source added.

According to The U.S. Sun, two other reality stars have been in talks with DWTS, although one has already turned down the opportunity. The publication claims Survivor legend and recent Traitors star “Boston” Rob Mariano was approached for the show but “declined” as he’s working on his own projects.

However, the producers are said to still be in talks with Mariano’s fellow Traitors castmate, Dylan Efron, the brother of actor Zac Efron. “Dylan is still in the running… he’s not counted out yet. They are desperately trying to pull in younger viewers,” the insider claimed.

DWTS began rolling out the cast list earlier this year, with four personalities announced so far, including zookeeper Robert Irwin, TikTok influencer Alix Earle, and Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt.