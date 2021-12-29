10 Shows With Shocking (Non-Death) Exits in 2021

In the past year, we said goodbye to quite a few of our favorite characters. In some cases, a star’s exit meant a death (some of which have been tough to get over), but in others, the door’s been left open for a return.

Take, for example, the fact that NCIS bid adieu to its fearless leader only four episodes into the current season. Or that Billions said farewell to one of the leads, shocking fans with the announcement that it really was as it appeared after the finale. Chicago Fire celebrated a milestone by sending Truck 81’s captain across country (though it’s not a permanent move). And The Resident surprised fans when, soon after finally getting a couple together, one half had to return home to Nigeria.

Keep reading for those and more exits that shocked us this season and didn’t end tragically.