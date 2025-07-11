Well, we know at least one doctor from The Pitt who won’t be on shift for the Fourth of July weekend that will be covered in Season 2. Tracy Ifeachor, who played Dr. Collins and was last seen in Season 1 Episode 11, will not be back. Given the show’s real-time format, with each episode covering one hour of each season’s one shift, her absence should be easy to explain and doesn’t even mean that she won’t still be on staff at the hospital.

But what it does mean is a change on The Pitt. Not only will we not be seeing Collins, but this also (seemingly) eliminates the possibility of her and Robby (Noah Wyle) getting back together; the first season revealed just enough about their past to give us an idea of what their relationship was like. It also makes us curious about what we could see when it comes to Robby’s personal life, given what executive producer R. Scott Gemmill told TV Insider after the Season 1 finale.

“We are talking about Robby and his past relationships and what that means moving forward and where he is in his life. And that’s an ongoing discussion, and it’s an interesting one because we do want to explore that more and take him to a place and find out what he wants,” Gemmill said. “What does Robby want? Where does he want to be at the end of this year in his life? When is he going to settle down or what is he looking for?”

Working under the assumption at the time that Ifeachor would be back for Season 2, it did seem likely that exploring that would involve Collins in at least some way. It still could, just offscreen. Season 1 saw her trying to become a mother via IVF only to have a miscarriage in the middle of the shift. Robby told her to go home early, hence her exit in Episode 11. Maybe Collins decides to leave Pittsburgh as she’s figuring out if she wants to try again, and that leads to Robby figuring out what he wants in his own personal life, especially if there’s a clear indication that the door is closed for good on their relationship.

When TV Insider spoke with Tracy Ifeachor for a Scene Study of the scene in which Collins reveals that she had been pregnant but decided not to have the baby when she and Robby were together in the past, she had been hesitant about talking about her future on the show. But she did share that she wasn’t ruling out a reunion for the exes.