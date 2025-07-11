‘The Pitt’: What Tracy Ifeachor’s Exit Means for Collins, Robby & Season 2
Well, we know at least one doctor from The Pitt who won’t be on shift for the Fourth of July weekend that will be covered in Season 2. Tracy Ifeachor, who played Dr. Collins and was last seen in Season 1 Episode 11, will not be back. Given the show’s real-time format, with each episode covering one hour of each season’s one shift, her absence should be easy to explain and doesn’t even mean that she won’t still be on staff at the hospital.
But what it does mean is a change on The Pitt. Not only will we not be seeing Collins, but this also (seemingly) eliminates the possibility of her and Robby (Noah Wyle) getting back together; the first season revealed just enough about their past to give us an idea of what their relationship was like. It also makes us curious about what we could see when it comes to Robby’s personal life, given what executive producer R. Scott Gemmill told TV Insider after the Season 1 finale.
“We are talking about Robby and his past relationships and what that means moving forward and where he is in his life. And that’s an ongoing discussion, and it’s an interesting one because we do want to explore that more and take him to a place and find out what he wants,” Gemmill said. “What does Robby want? Where does he want to be at the end of this year in his life? When is he going to settle down or what is he looking for?”
Working under the assumption at the time that Ifeachor would be back for Season 2, it did seem likely that exploring that would involve Collins in at least some way. It still could, just offscreen. Season 1 saw her trying to become a mother via IVF only to have a miscarriage in the middle of the shift. Robby told her to go home early, hence her exit in Episode 11. Maybe Collins decides to leave Pittsburgh as she’s figuring out if she wants to try again, and that leads to Robby figuring out what he wants in his own personal life, especially if there’s a clear indication that the door is closed for good on their relationship.
When TV Insider spoke with Tracy Ifeachor for a Scene Study of the scene in which Collins reveals that she had been pregnant but decided not to have the baby when she and Robby were together in the past, she had been hesitant about talking about her future on the show. But she did share that she wasn’t ruling out a reunion for the exes.
“It’s an ever-changing thing, isn’t it? It’s like anything where emotion has been involved and when you’ve been really close to someone and thought you might have a future with them and then for whatever reason it doesn’t work out. You think you are over that person or over that friendship or over that experience, and then you get a kind of a trigger and they’re so lovely in one moment or they are all the things that they never were in your relationship. They’re present, they’re listening,” she noted. “I think maybe she’s just taking care of herself right now. I think that’s probably the best way to put it. I never like to rule anything out or in, I always think it’s nice to have a certain level of uncertainty. The best art lives, in my opinion, in uncertainty.”
She was also hoping to see, going forward, “a little will they/won’t they? We’re all looking to be known by someone, and some of us find that and some of us don’t, and some of us continue to search. And I think that’s part of life and it’s wonderful. So having someone who you have a history with who knows you and gets you, to come home to at the end of the day is so wonderful.”
Maybe that will play into how her exit is explained and we’ll learn that she found someone in the months that will have passed between seasons.
The Pitt, Season 2, January 2026, HBO Max