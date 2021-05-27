Were You Satisfied With ‘Chicago Med’s Season 6 Finale Exits? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Chicago Med Season 6 finale “I Will Come to Save You.”]

Chicago Med said goodbye to two original cast members, Torrey Devitto (Dr. Natalie Manning) and Yaya DaCosta (nurse April Sexton), in the Season 6 finale, but neither got much of a send-off.

April’s dreams are coming true: She was accepted to the nurse practitioners’ program she applied to (despite having to reschedule the interview due to work). But she also dealt with her ex, Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), in serious condition after getting shot by that patient who’s convinced he’s in a video game.

“Ever since you and I broke up, I’ve tried really, really hard to move on from us. Seeing you brought in this morning on that gurney, everything just came back to me,” she confessed to Ethan. That includes “how much I love you.” The scene ended with him taking her hand, implying that a reunion is in the cards.

Meanwhile, Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) took the blame for the stolen clinical drugs that Natalie swiped to help her mom, and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) fired him. When Natalie found out, Will told her he had to do it because “it’s everything, everything we’ve been through, everything we’ve been to each other. What else could I do?”

Besides, he continued, “I think a change would do me good,” and assured her, “I’m Okay…It’s done.” Didn’t that seem like more of a goodbye for Will than Natalie?

Natalie then chased down Goodwin and told her she had to reinstate Will because “I was the one who stole the trial meds for my mom. I am the reason the trial was canceled, not Will. He said that to protect me.” The finale ended there.

If not for the announcement that DeVitto and DaCosta are exiting, we’d have no idea this was the last episode for either. With April’s acceptance into the nurse practitioners’ program, there could have easily been a farewell party at Molly’s. Natalie’s final scenes could have at least been more about her than Will, especially since that “cliffhanger” isn’t much of one since we know DeVitto won’t be back and we haven’t heard anything about Gehlfuss exiting. (And since he, too, is an original cast member, he’d warrant his own, better send-off, too.)

We can presume that when Season 7 begins, Natalie will have been fired like Will was, he’ll be back working at the hospital (or at least will be soon), and someone will mention how April’s doing as she moves forward with her career. Maybe it’ll be Ethan and they’re together off-screen (only to break up to give him an on-screen love interest) or he mentions they couldn’t make it work.

But what did you think of Natalie and April’s exits? Vote in the poll below.

Chicago Med, Season 7, Fall 2021, NBC