Gasp! 8 TV Characters Who Died in a Season Premiere
Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… on HBO Max ended an epic love story with the demise of a major character in the show’s initial episode, and it’s far from the first time the Grim Reaper has made an appearance in a season premiere.
Sometimes a TV show will kill off a presumably major character in its series premiere for shock value—think Oz, Watchmen, Big Sky, and Mayor of Kingstown—but we’re focusing on long-established characters who met their maker in a season opener. (Oddly enough, they’re all men!)
How TV Deaths Are Changing the Way We Grieve
Here are those unlucky characters’ demises, starting with the most recent. (If you haven’t watched already-aired episodes of And Just Like That…, The Rookie, Blindspot, Chicago Fire, The Walking Dead, Grey’s Anatomy, and Alias, consider this your official spoiler warning.)