Could viewers be heading back to Sacred Heart Hospital? It certainly seems like a possibility as ABC reportedly eyes a Scrubs revival series involving original series creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence.

According to Deadline, a long-rumored reboot is closer to reality with a project officially going into development at the network from 20th Television. Lawrence’s involvement hinged on being able to work outside of Warner Bros. TV where he’s currently working on several different projects, but according to the outlet, the creative managed to carve out a deal that allows him to develop the new show for ABC.

Described as a follow-up to the original series, the show isn’t expected to feature Lawrence as showrunner. Following Lawrence’s secured involvement, 20th Television is working on securing the main cast from the original flagship series, including Zach Braff as doc John “J.D.” Dorian, Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and John C. McGinley as Perry Cox.

There is also hope for the return of Judy Reyes‘ Carla Espinosa, who, according to Deadline, has been factored into early plans for the reboot. Considering Reyes’ role on ABC’s other series High Potential, that could work in fans’ favor for her return.

Scrubs originally ran on NBC for seven seasons from 2001 to 2008, until it moved to ABC for two additional seasons, airing from 2009 to 2010. Over the course of its run, Scrubs earned six Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Zach Braff in 2005.

Back in October, Lawrence told Deadline of the project, “Big chunks of the creative team behind the camera, and most of it from in front of the camera, are all super invested and excited…” as he added that things were “very close to being worked out.” Lawrence’s vision for the project is a hybrid between a revival and a reboot which features original returning characters and new interns.

“We’ve been talking about a lot, and I think the only real reason to do it is a combo. A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it’s a calling,” Lawrence had told Deadline at the time.

Stay tuned for any updates on the project as it takes shape at ABC, and let us know what you think about the possibility of returning to the world of Scrubs.

Scrubs, Streaming now, Hulu, Disney+ & Peacock