San Diego Comic-Con 2025: Full List of TV Panels

It’s July, and that means it’s time for San Diego Comic-Con once again. In 2025, the four-day event showcasing TV shows, movies, comics, and much more, will take place from Thursday, July 24, through Sunday, July 27.

Already we know that the usual suspects will be there, including two Star Trek Paramount+ series — Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy — as well as Ghosts, The Rookie, and Abbott Elementary. New shows such as NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Alien: Earth, and more, will also be represented. Plus, there are many more panels that will be announced for you to attend to find out what’s to come from casts and executive producers.

Below, see the full list of TV panels that are on the schedule for July 24 to 27, and keep checking back as it will be updated. (All times PT)

Thursday, July 24

11:00AM Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+): The demigods are back! Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns to Hall H for an epic look ahead at the highly anticipated second season. Join series stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer, alongside executive producers Jon Steinberg, Craig Silverstein and Dan Shotz, for an eye-opening conversation packed with behind-the-scenes stories and a deep dive into the new season, premiering this December on Disney+. Moderated by guest star Timothy Simons, this is one Percy fans will not want to miss. (Hall H)

1:45PM Hallmark HallStars (Hallmark Channel): Step into the heartwarming world of Hallmark Media at SDCC! This panel brings together beloved Hallmark stars for a celebration of feel-good fandom. From Countdown to Christmas classics to the latest and newest Hallmark series, fans will get exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, sneak peeks of upcoming projects, and maybe even a surprise or two. Whether you’re a devoted Hallmark viewer, a Christmas movie fanatic, or just discovering the charm of Hallmark, this is your chance to ask questions, meet the stars, and celebrate the joy these films bring to audiences around the world.

3:00PM NCIS: Tony & Ziva (Paramount+): Fan-favorite characters Tony and Ziva are back in NCIS: Tony & Ziva, the newest installment of the NCIS franchise coming to Paramount+ this September! The series fans have waited a decade for, finds Ziva and Tony reunited with their daughter Tali in Paris, only to be forced to go on the run across Europe after Tony’s security company is attacked. Join series stars and executive producers Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly and showrunner John McNamara for an action-packed exclusive look at the series and panel discussion moderated by NCIS’ Brian Dietzen. (Indigo Ballroom)

Friday, July 25

11:00AM Phineas and Ferb (Disney+): MOM! Phineas and Ferb are at San Diego Comic-Con! Join co-creators Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh as they reunite with the cast Vincent Martella, David Errigo Jr., Ashley Tisdale, Dee Bradley Baker, and Alyson Stoner at San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in a decade. Get the scoop on the brand-new season of Disney’s Phineas and Ferb, and enjoy exclusive sneak peeks and surprises. (Indigo Ballroom)

1:25PM FX’s Alien: Earth (FX): When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. Be​ among the first people in the world to see the pilot episode of FX’s Alien: Earth and join us for a super-sized, not-to-be-missed conversation with series creator Noah Hawley, EP David W. Zucker (Scott Free) and the cast of this highly anticipated sci-fi horror series inspired by the acclaimed feature film franchise. (Hall H)

1:30PM Butterfly (Prime Video): Panel description TBD (Room 5AB)

3:00PM Solar Opposites (Hulu): The aliens are back—and somehow even more chaotic—as Solar Opposites heads into its final season! Join the cast and producers of Hulu’s hit animated series for an out-of-this-world panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Stars Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, Sean Giambrone and guest star Tiffany Haddish join executive producers Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel and Sydney Ryan for an exclusive look at what’s next for your favorite extraterrestrial family —from new misadventures on Earth to more mayhem in the Wall. Expect laughs, surprises and plenty of sci-fi absurdity. (Indigo Ballroom)

4:00PM King of the Hill (Hulu): The iconic animated series King of the Hill returns to San Diego Comic-Con for the world premiere of season 14, coming to Hulu this summer! It’s been 15 years since the last original episode of King of the Hill aired, and the Hill family and longtime friends are finally back: Arlen has changed; Hank and Peggy are now retired; and Bobby is all grown up. Hear all about this classic series when co-creators and executive producers Mike Judge (Hank Hill, Boomhauer) and Greg Daniels, as well as showrunner and executive producer Saladin Patterson, along with cast Pamela Adlon (Bobby Hill), Lauren Tom (Connie and Minh Souphanousinphone) and Toby Huss (Dale Gribble) come together for the world premiere of the King of the Hill revival. (Indigo Ballroom)

Saturday, July 26

10:00AM Bob’s Burgers (Fox): Join the Belcher family as they move to Ballroom 20. The always hilarious team from Bob’s Burgers will kick off Saturday morning with a panel no one will want to miss! Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard and supervising director Bernard Derriman will break news about the upcoming milestone 300th episode with the cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy. Get ready to howl with laughter through exclusive sneak peeks, a lively panel discussion and audience Q&A. (Ballroom 20)

11:00AM Futurama (Hulu): Don’t just stand there! It’s time to sit down and relax for the 2025 Futurama panel. Futurama returns this fall on Hulu with 10 shiny new episodes, and Matt Groening has smuggled out some top-secret, never-before-seen footage under his fez. Come view the world premiere of this stolen treasure along with panelists Matt Groening and David X. Cohen, executive producers Claudia Katz and Ken Keeler, supervising director Peter Avanzino, moderator Lee Supercinski, and Futurama vocal superstars Billy West, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman and Maurice LaMarche. Plus, prizes! Special bonus: Everyone might get arrested! (Ballroom 20)

11:15AM Abbott Elementary (ABC): Check out a screening of a fan-favorite episode from season four; and join creator and star Quinta Brunson, stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph, alongside executive producers Patrick Schumacker, Randall Einhorn and Brian Rubenstein for a behind-the-scenes conversation about what makes the award-winning comedy an A+ hit. (Indigo Ballroom)

11:45AM The Simpsons (Fox): Marvel’s not coming to Hall H this year, so The Simpsons panel is the must-see event of Comic Con 2025. Join Futurama creator Matt Groening, The Simpsons gag writers Matt Selman and Mike Price, director Matt Faughnan, consulting producer/director David Silverman, and surprise guest stars, as they bring an exclusive sneak preview of season 37. So, put on Marge’s wig and thick Milhouse glasses for a scintillating 45 minutes of prizes, predictions and pretzels (call them Whitey Whackers). (Ballroom 20)

12:30PM Star Trek Universe (Paramount+): The Star Trek Universe panel returns to San Diego, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with the cast and executive producers from the Paramount + Original Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — stars Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong and Paul Wesley alongside executive producers and co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman — and the upcoming new series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy — stars Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard along with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. Plus, exclusive first looks, reveals and surprises! Moderated by Star Trek legend Robert Picardo. (Hall H)

12:30PM The Rookie (ABC): Join executive producer and star Nathan Fillion alongside creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley as they give the audience a behind-the-scenes look at fan-favorite moments and tease new story arcs for the upcoming season. Plus, check out a special sneak preview from the season eight premiere. (Indigo Ballroom)

12:45PM American Dad! (Fox): ​​Honey, I’m home! American Dad! is back on FOX and heading into their 20th season of outlandish plots, covert ops and alien escapades. Join the Smith family, friends and fish Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Dee Bradley Baker and Jeff Fischer, along with executive producers Matt Weitzman and Kara Vallow, and writer Nic Wegener for an unfiltered look at the behind-the-scenes antics and fan-favorite moments, plus a sneak peek at the upcoming season. (Ballroom 20)

1:30PM Family Guy (Fox): The Griffins are bringing Quahog back to San Diego. Stars Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Jennifer Tilly and Mike Henry along with executive producers Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow return to Comic-Con with an inside look at what’s coming next for the characters, and well-known and beloved voices. Sure to bring big laughs and their signature irreverence, this panel is a can’t-miss stop for any Family Guy fan. (Ballroom 20)

1:45PM Paradise (Hulu): Making their San Diego Comic-Con debut, star and executive producer Sterling K. Brown and creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman celebrate and reflect on the captivating first season of Hulu’s Paradise, which critics called “one of the best shows on TV.” The creative team will discuss all the twists and turns of season one and tease what’s to come for season two. (Indigo Ballroom)

3:30PM Ghosts (CBS): Ghosts, one of television’s top comedies on CBS and Paramount+, follows Samantha and Jay, a couple running a bed and breakfast that is inhabited by ghosts only Samantha can see and hear. Please join series stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Devan Chandler Long, and executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman for a lively and “spirited” panel conversation delving into the season four cliffhanger and what’s to come in season five moderated by actress and writer Punam Patel. (Ballroom 20)