[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Episode 4 of The Resident, "Moving On and Mother Hens."]

The Resident kicked off its fourth season with Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Nic's (Emily VanCamp) wedding, and now it seems the show might be planning another one.

Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) and AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) ponder taking a major next step, despite their relationship barely having started. Meanwhile, the newlyweds receive news about their baby, but how long before everyone finds out? Plus, in less happier news, Chastain's in some serious trouble because of Red Rock, of course.

Who Needs Romance? AJ Does

After they each surprise the other with a favorite breakfast food, Mina drops a bombshell on AJ: a proposal. Yes, she asks him to marry her — because her visa is expiring, and her application was denied. She needs to marry an American citizen.

"You are terrible at this. Proposals usually come with a ring and a carefully crafted speech about commitment and love, full of compliments. Flowers wouldn't hurt," AJ teases. "You didn't even buy me a nice dinner first." Then he turns serious and says they'll make it work, despite it being a rushed marriage.

When AJ approaches Nic, she thinks he proposed and admonishes him: "You've been dating for like five seconds." He fills her in and enlists her to help plan what is sort of sounding like a real wedding. They'll "rise to the occasion," he says, and do what he assumes most people do anyway: Figure out after the ceremony if they really want to be married.

As for Mina, she seems fine with this mix of real marriage and a business arrangement. "You are linking your financials, your housing arrangement, your professional and biological plans to someone else," Mina tells Nic. "It makes sense." Only if you're in love, Nic argues. Is she?

But plans change suddenly: Mina has to tell AJ the wedding's off after she speaks with an immigration lawyer who tells her that the marriage would raise red flags. And if an investigation doesn't go their way, Mina would be deported and not allowed back in the country, while AJ could face charges for perjury. It's too risky.

But by episode's end they still deepen their relationship by exchanging three important words. "Nic asked me if I'm in love with you," Mina says to AJ. "I didn't know what to say then, but now I do: It's yes. I am in love with you." He makes sure she knows he loves her too, while guaranteeing she won't be deported. But he can't promise that.

It's a ....

While Nic wants to wait to shares news of the pregnancy due to her previous miscarriage, people have pretty much guessed what's going on. So Nic and Conrad gather Mina, Devon (Manish Dayal), Kit (Jane Leeves), and Nurse Hundley (Denitra Isler) to announce the happy news, that's not the biggest surprise. What is, is something they learn in this episode: They're having a girl!

Red Rock Is Still Just the Worst

Just as Bell (Bruce Greenwood) decides he's ready to be CEO again, in hopes of turning around Chastain's financial situation, Jacob Yorn (Kerr Smith) tells him Red Rock made a difficult decision and the CEO is spot no longer open.

"We sold Chastain," Yorn reveals. "We are standing on a prime piece of real estate. These buyers are developers. They're turning Chastain into luxury condos."

And you probably thought you couldn't hate Red Rock any more than you already do!

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox