‘The Flash’ Fans React as Tom Cavanagh & Carlos Valdes Exit After 7 Seasons

Fans have reacted with dismay to news that The Flash original cast members Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh are both leaving the CW drama after seven seasons.

Valdes, who plays tech wiz Francisco “Cisco” Ramon, will say his farewell in the season finale, May 18. The show has already been renewed for season 8.

The situation with Cavanagh is a little more complicated as he was set to finish up his run as a series regular with Season 6. However, because of production being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, he continued as a regular for the first three episodes of Season 7. He is now billed as a guest star.

During his time on the show he has appeared as many alternate versions of Dr. Harrison Wells (as well as Flash arch enemy Professor Eobard Thawne).

Cavanagh commented on his impending exit back in February 2020 in an Instagram post. “It has been a joy creating and playing the myriad Wells that make up ‘Wells st’ on The Flash,” he stated. “At times brusque, sunny, capricious, and perpetually shameless, they will always be linked by a single unbreakable thread of gratitude. My thanks to everyone on all sides of the screen that makes up this wee superhero show of ours.”

While neither actor has commented directly on this most recent news, Cavanagh did share a photo of himself and Valdes on Instagram last night. The picture shows the stars arm-in-arm beside John Lennon lyrics, from the song Instant Karma!, that reads: “Well, we all shine on, like the moon and the stars and the sun.”

“Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons and will be greatly missed,” Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. “Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances.”

Check out some of the fan reaction to the news below.

Damn! There has been rumours of Carlos leaving for a while now and given that Tom doesn’t have much of a role on the show these days it does make sense. BUT I’m going to cry my eyes out when they both leave… 😭🥺 #TheFlash https://t.co/ociSfZjCMt — Declan Mckinney (@DeclanMckinney) May 4, 2021

Tom and Carlos leaving sucks and hurts even though it was expected. I hope s8 would be the last season of the show and now I hope both of them come back for the series finale #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/FlUshCvrKQ — The Warblers ミ ☆ 🎬 (@TheWarblersGlee) May 4, 2021

I gave the #TheFlash tv show a chance when it came to Netflix, bc I loved Tom Cavanaugh. Then before I knew it, I was hooked on the show and the entire arrowverse! So sad to hear about Tom and Carlos’s exit after this season. 💔 — J. Austen Addict (@jaustenaddict1) May 5, 2021

No — I can just imagine how the goodbyes for Tom and Carlos will be when they finish filming this season 😭😭😭 #TheFlash — The Warblers ミ ☆ 🎬 (@TheWarblersGlee) May 4, 2021

