‘Chicago Med’ Shocker: Torrey DeVitto & Yaya DaCosta Leaving After Season 6

The world of One Chicago is losing two key members before the 2021-2022 season.

Med‘s Yaya DaCosta (nurse April Sexton) and Torrey DeVitto (Dr. Natalie Manning) are leaving after the current sixth season, according to Deadline. DaCosta will star in the new Fox drama Our Kind of People and DeVitto has a role in an indie movie Skelly. The original stars’ contracts with the NBC medical drama had only taken them through the end of this season. (The series, which premiered in 2015, has already been renewed through Season 8.)

According to the report, fans shouldn’t expect any other exits before Season 7. S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin) may already have a new contract in place, while Oliver Platt (Dr. Daniel Charles), Nick Gehlfuss (Dr. Will Halstead), Brian Tee (Dr. Ethan Choi), and Marlyne Barrett (nurse Maggie Lockwood) are in talks to stay on.

It seems like Med may already be setting up exits for both April and Natalie. April is considering becoming a nurse practitioner, so it’s easy to see how that might take her away from the hospital. And Natalie made a risky call, swiping medication from Will’s trial in hopes of helping her mom, whose heart is failing. Will she have to face consequences by the end of the season? This also means it’s likely that there isn’t a future for April and Ethan or Natalie and Will or Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains).

DaCosta and DeVitto aren’t the first original cast members to leave Chicago Med. Rachel DiPillo (Dr. Sarah Reese) departed in the Season 4 premiere and Colin Donnell (Dr. Connor Rhodes) in the following premiere.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC