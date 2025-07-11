It may be the middle of summer, but CBS is already gearing up for the fall and the returns and premieres of its primetime lineup.

Officially, CBS Premiere Week begins on Sunday, October 12, with sneak peeks of Matlock and Elsbeth on a special day, then seven straight nights of original episodes of new and returning shows. That includes Watson joining FBI on Mondays (with CIA now moving to midseason, the Morris Chestnut-led series is returning earlier than originally planned), the now all NCIS night on Tuesdays, and Fire Country and its spinoff Sheriff Country as well as the Blue Bloods expansion series Boston Blue on Fridays

In September, CBS will be airing the 2025 Video Music Awards (for the first time), the Emmys, and other events, plus a new special.

In addition to CIA, CBS’ midseason lineup will include Y: Marshals, Hollywood Squares, Harlan Coben‘s Final Twist, and America’s Culinary Cup.

Check out all of CBS’ fall 2025 premiere dates below.

Sunday, September 7

8:00 p.m.: 2025 Video Music Awards (VMAs)

Sunday, September 14

8:00 p.m.: 77th Emmy Awards

Sunday, September 21

8:00 p.m.: A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September

Wednesday, September 24

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (2-Hour Season 48 Premiere)

Thursday, September. 25

9:00 p.m.: The Amazing Race (Season 38 Premiere, Special Night)

Saturday, September 27

10:00 p.m.: 48 Hours (Season 38 Premiere)

Sunday, September 28

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes (Season 58 Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Big Brother (2-Hour Season 27 Finale)

Wednesday, October 1

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race (Regular Time Period Premiere)

Sunday, October 12

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:30 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT: Matlock (Season 2 Premiere, Special Night)

9:30 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. PT: Elsbeth (Season 3 Premiere, Special Night)

Monday, October 13

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Season 8 Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: DMV (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: FBI (Season 8 Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Watson (Season 2 Premiere)

Tuesday, October 14

8:00 p.m.: NCIS (Season 23 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (Season 2 Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Sydney (Season 3 Premiere)

Thursday, October 16

8:00 p.m.: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 2 Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Season 5 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Matlock (Regular Time Period Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Elsbeth (Regular Time Period Premiere)

Friday, October 17

8:00 p.m.: Fire Country (Season 4 Premiere, Special Time)

9:00 p.m.: Sheriff Country (Series Premiere, Special Time)

10:00 p.m.: Boston Blue (Series Premiere)

Sunday, October 19

8:00 p.m.: Tracker (Season 3 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Road (Series Premiere)

Friday, October 24

8:00 p.m.: Sheriff Country (Regular Time Period Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (Regular Time Period Premiere)