Will ‘The Pitt’ Return for Season 2?

The Pitt may only be a third of the way through its first season, but it’s already so good — Noah Wyle was born to play a doctor and is absolutely outstanding as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, and the ensemble cast is strong — that we need there to be more.

The medical drama premiered on Max on Thursday, January 9, with the first two episodes. An episode has been dropping weekly since. But what’s the latest on its chances of returning for a second season? Read on for everything we know so far.

Has The Pitt been renewed for Season 2?

Not yet! But those who make it do want to return for more.

“We believe there are a lot more stories to tell and we’re excited about the hope that we get an opportunity to do it,” executive producer John Wells said to reporters at a press day on January 30. “It’s really relatively early still in our run. We’ve only had four episodes on the air so far, and it would be very unusual to hear this early, but we’re all hopeful and want to spend more time with these characters.”

He added, “It’s about the stories and the characters. These are wonderful characters. We have a fantastic cast, and getting to spend more time with them, I’m as interested as you are, I think, as an audience member to see, what else is there to learn about these people?”

When are The Pitt episodes available to stream?

Episodes of The Pitt are added to Max Thursdays at 9/8c.

When will The Pitt Season 1 finale be on Max?

The Season 1 finale will hit Max on Thursday, April 10, at 9/8c.

What is The Pitt about?

The Pitt is described as “a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.” Each episode covers an hour of Robby’s 15-hour shift in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room.

Who’s in The Pitt‘s cast?

Joining Wyle in the Season 1 cast are Tracey Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans).