‘Big Brother’ Reveals Rachel Reilly as Season 27’s Mystery Houseguest

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the premiere of Big Brother Season 27.]

We’ve been expecting the unexpected for years, but nothing could have prepared us for this Big Brother twist.

Leading up to the premiere of Big Brother Season 27, which marks the franchise’s 25th year on air, CBS teased that their newest season would be chock-full of twists and turns. From a The Traitors-esque hotel setting to the revival of last season’s second chance arena, Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery is already shaping up to be their most dramatic season yet. However, no twist has been more heavily teased than Season 27’s mystery houseguest.

Once “The Hotel Mystère,” better known as the Big Brother house, was full, the countdown was complete, and Julie Chen Moonves had vanished. Suddenly, the sixteen contestants were faced with a masked visitor named The Mastermind. After a heroic mission to rescue Moonves and the HoH relic, the Mastermind revealed that a new houseguest would join the house. Suddenly the houseguests came face-to-face with Rachel Reilly, a former contestant best known for winning Season 13.

Before the season 27 premiere, many fans speculated that the mystery houseguest could be anyone from Celebrity Big Brother UK star JoJo Siwa to a Big Brother newcomer like Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules. Viewers even hypothesized that this season, the host herself, Julie Chen Moonves, would join the cast as a contestant.

At the end of Night 1, the Mastermind revealed that Rachel Reilly was not officially the 17th houseguest; instead, the Mastermind admitted to having an “accomplice” hidden among the contestants. If the real contestants can guess the Mastermind’s “accomplice,” the contestant with a hidden agenda would be booted from the house, leaving Rachel and the remaining 15 contestants to duke it out for the rest of the summer.

Big Brother, Season 27, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8/7c, CBS.