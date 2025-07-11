There’s not going to be a night of two hours of shows in the FBI universe this fall anymore.

CBS has announced its fall 2025 premiere dates, and with it comes a major change from its previously announced schedule. CIA was set to premiere this fall, on Mondays at 10/9c, after FBI, of which it is an offshoot. Instead, it has now been moved to the midseason.

Instead, Watson, which was previously set to return for its second season in 2026, has been moved to the fall. It is taking over the Mondays, 10/9c slot after FBI, and it will premiere on October 13, along with the rest of the night’s lineup, including The Neighborhood‘s eighth and final season and new comedy DMV. That’s a new night for Watson, which aired on Sundays its first season.

CIA stars Tom Ellis as a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer who is partnered up with a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law (not yet cast). When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength. CIA is a universe expansion of the FBI series.

Watson, a modern adaptation following the iconic titular doctor (Morris Chestnut) after the death of his friend, sleuth Sherlock Holmes, ended its first season in dramatic fashion. Watson was the cause of villain Moriarty’s (Randall Park) death. Season 2 will have to tackle how he deals with that as well as address whether Sherlock Holmes is truly dead (no body? it’s possible).

Watson, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, October 13, 10/9c, CBS

CIA, Series Premiere, 2026, CBS