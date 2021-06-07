‘The Good Doctor’ Shocker: Antonia Thomas Leaving After Season 4

The Good Doctor is losing one of its original cast members after the June 7 Season 4 finale.

Antonia Thomas, who has played Dr. Claire Browne since the series premiered in 2017, is leaving the ABC medical drama, Deadline reports. With this news coming the same day as her last episode, fans won’t have to wait long to see how her character is written out.

The St. Bonaventure doctors headed to Guatemala for a medical mission in the first part of the Good Doctor‘s finale. After narrowing down their patient pool to 12, they’ll be operating in the second half.

“Claire has an incredibly emotional journey being in Guatemala and is very touched more than others about the work that they’re doing there,” series star Freddie Highmore (who plays Dr. Shaun Murphy) teased for TV Insider.

We’ll have to wait to see what that means for her exit storyline. But we have a feeling that it will play a big role. Since Thomas has said she wants to return, it’s very unlikely Claire’s going to die.

“Ultimately, for me, it’s about coming to the point where I think we’ve really run the gamut of different things that Claire can have gone through, and I’m now really excited to explore different creative opportunities,” Thomas told Deadline of her decision to leave.

Among the things Claire has gone through, just in the past two seasons: losing her mother just as they were working on their relationship, losing Nicholas Gonzalez’s Dr. Neil Melendez just as they were about to get together, and her estranged father popping back up in her life.

