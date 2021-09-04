‘Law & Order: SVU’: Jamie Gray Hyder & Demore Barnes to Exit NBC Series

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is bidding farewell to two of its own as Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes plan to exit the NBC series in Season 23.

According to Deadline, the stars who play Officer Kat Tamin (Hyder) and Deputy Chief Christian Garland (Barnes) are departing in the two-hour premiere episode airing Thursday, September 23. First introduced in Season 21, the performers started out as recurring cast members before being promoted to regulars in Season 22.

The two-hour installment sees the SVU squad tackle new challenges and a major case that requires a team effort. Broken into two halves, the episodes will set the stage for Hyder and Barnes’ departures among other storylines which remain fairly under wraps.

Hyder made history as the show’s first LGBTQ officer through her portrayal of Kat. Meanwhile, Barnes’ charisma as a leader and desire to bring contemporary views to the NYPD is part of what made his character, Garland, so integral.

The enduring crime drama series will continue to follow Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) as she takes on new sexual assault cases and the typical hardships of life on the job. Currently renewed through Season 24, SVU is just one of many Dick Wolf-helmed projects that are part of NBC’s lineup which includes Law & Order: Organized Crime, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. among others.

Prior to appearing on SVU, Hyder’s prior credits include True Blood, Graceland, The Last Ship, and Chicago Med among others. As for Barnes, he previously appeared on DC’s Titans, The Flash, and Supernatural as well as narrated American Gods.

Let us know what you think about their exit in the comments section, below. And stay tuned for the premiere which will unveil how they’re leaving the series.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season Premiere, Thursday, September 23, 8/7c, NBC