Which TV Shows Have Planned to Resume Production?

Due to the pandemic, production shut down on TV shows in March, but slowly, people are returning to work.

Guidelines are in place to ensure the health and safety of all involved, and some shows have their own as well. Here, we're keeping a list of which shows have already started filming again or have at least announced plans to do so.

America's Got Talent

The NBC talent competition series has already started production on Judge Cuts for its 15th season, with some changes. Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara will be seated in accordance to social distancing guidelines, and they, host Terry Crews, and everyone else will be wearing masks when not speaking on camera.

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful briefly resumed filming June 17 with guidelines in place that include changes to how scenes requiring close contact will be handled before pausing due to testing. They have switched labs; cast and crew will be tested regularly during production.

General Hospital

The ABC soap could begin filming again in mid-July, depending on the situation in Los Angeles, Deadline reports.

Sex Education

Originally scheduled for May, production on Season 3 could begin in August. However, Sony's president of international production Wayne Garvie anticipates that it's likely they, like other shows, will have to deal with "false starts — productions starting up and then stopping again."

The Witcher

Production on Season 2 is scheduled to begin on August 17, Netflix revealed with a fun announcement. "I'm dusting off my lute and quill, I have some news, some mead to spill: After all the months we've been apart," the streaming service said. "It's time for production to restart. The Witcher and his bard — who's flawless, will reunite on set 17 August."

The Young and the Restless

The CBS soap is tentatively planning to resume production on July 13, but it's already pushed back filming by a week due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in California.