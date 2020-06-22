'The Witcher' Season 2 to Resume Filming in August

Hollywood is slowly resuming — or planning to resume — production after everything shut down due to the pandemic.

Netflix's The Witcher is among the shows plotting their early return (for Witcher, it would be for the show's second season), as the streaming service announced on Twitter Monday. "I'm dusting off my lute and quill, I have some news, some mead to spill: After all the months we've been apart," the statement, befitting the series itself, reads. "It's time for production to restart. The Witcher and his bard – who's flawless, will reunite on set 17 August."

The fantasy drama, based on Andrzej Sapkowski's best-selling series, is filmed in the United Kingdom, specifically at Arborfield Studios outside of London. It was the first major TV show that shoots in the U.K. to be shut down due to the coronavirus in March.

Just as the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health set forth guidelines for resuming production earlier this month, U.K. broadcasters and the British Film Commission did so as well at the end of May. Some rules that hold true for both the U.S. and U.K. include social distancing best practices being followed whenever possible, particularly in avoiding crowd scenes.

The Bold and the Beautiful briefly resumed production last week, with executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell detailing some of the changes made to the soap, including for love scenes. (B&B is expected to begin filming again Tuesday after pausing to adjust the protocols for testing.) No specifics have been released yet regarding any changes to The Witcher for Season 2 as a result of the new guidelines.

The Netflix original follows monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), with both returning and new characters joining him for Season 2.

