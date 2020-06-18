'Bold and the Beautiful's First Day Back Was 'Successful,' But Production Has 'Paused'

The Bold and the Beautiful got back to work Wednesday, but that didn't last very long.

"We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed," a Bell-Phillip Television spokesperson said in a statement to Variety Wednesday. "Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of the Bold and the Beautiful. B&B filmed with cast and crew today and it was a successful first day back at work."

Like the rest of Hollywood, the daytime drama had stopped filming in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health put protocols into place to allow production to resume on June 11.

As had previously been detailed, some of the new guidelines for B&B include testing everyone with production on Monday and filming the rest of the week, adjustments to the sets and studio, maintaining an eight-foot distance between actors, and changes to more intimate scenes that will require additional work in editing.

Filming is expected to restart on Tuesday, June 23, with new episodes possibly coming in July.

After B&B ran out of new episodes on Thursday, April 23, fans have been able to rewatch past episodes. CBS set memorable "theme weeks" for it and The Young and the Restless to fill the schedule beginning Monday, April 27.

The Bold and the Beautiful is the most-watched U.S. produced daytime drama in the world. Set in Los Angeles, it "tells the compelling story of high fashion, glamour, honor, romance, passion and, most importantly, family." Its renewal through 2022 will take it to Season 35.

