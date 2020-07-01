Netflix's 'Sex Education' to Resume Production on Season 3 in August

Netflix's hit Sex Education is gearing up to resume production in August following coronavirus-related scheduling setbacks.

Season 3 of the series was reportedly supposed to begin filming in May of this year prior to the shutdowns due to the ongoing pandemic. But according to Deadline, the teen drama's production team targeted August for a return to set and they're now able to meet that date.

Safety protocols are currently being drawn up as cast members prepare to return to the Wales set. "It's all [good] at the moment," Wayne Garvie, Sony's president of international production, told Deadline of the plans.

The series really can't start filming any later than August as production relies on the longer days of summer and more sunlight for many scenes. Sex Education joins The Witcher in Netflix's roster of British productions which have confirmed plans to film new episodes this year.

"It will be different," Garvie continued to say about the ongoing obstacles surrounding filming in the era of COVID-19. "The next couple of years will be tricky, there's going to be a few false starts — productions starting up and then stopping again — it's going to be a bit messy. But then it will come back."

Sex Education follows teens at Mooredale High as they grapple with the challenges of growing up, exploring their sexuality and tackling topical real-world issues. Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, and more star.

