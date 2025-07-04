Will Duster ride again? After the HBO Max original drama came to a stunning conclusion on Thursday, with one major character’s fate in question and the news that another who we’ve only heard about in past terms is alive, well, and potentially up to no good, the series leaves plenty of room to continue on for Season 2.

So will the J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan co-created series return for Season 2? Here’s what we know so far.

Has Duster been renewed for Season 2?

Not yet. HBO Max has not yet confirmed whether the series will continue on past Season 1, but stay tuned for updates.

Who will star in Duster Season 2?

If the show returns for a second season, the cast would likely feature the return of its surviving principles, including Josh Holloway as getaway driver-turned-FBI informant Jim Ellis, Rachel Hilson as Nina Hayes, Camille Guaty as Izzy, Asivak Koostachin as Nina’s bureau partner Awan Bitsui, Corbin Bernsen as Jim’s father Wade, Benjamin Charles Watson as Royce Saxton, Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis Saxton, Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna, and Greg Grunberg as Abbott. What we don’t know is if Keith David will return as Ezra Saxton, as his fate was left unclear by the first season’s finale. Also still unknown is who will portray Joey, a.k.a. Xavier.

What will happen in Duster Season 2?

The series will have to follow up on the threads left dangling by the Season 1 finale, including revealing the true fate of Ezra Saxton after he was shot in the chest and what that means for his children, Royce and Genesis. Last we heard, Royce was “still at the hospital,” presumably with his father in critical condition. Also to be determined is what’s next for Izzy as she undergoes chemotherapy treatment and how that’ll impact the relationship between Jim and Luna, who still calls him Uncle Jim even though he’s her father.

The season should also feature Nina participating in the FBI’s effort to track down the national security threat Xavier, who happens to be Jim’s brother Joey, whom he and Wade grieved as dead in an explosion. Nina revealed that it was Saxton who helped Joey disappear, so surely there’ll be some drama there, too, as the story continues.

Morgan told TV Insider she is excited about exploring more about Joey, saying, “We’re so excited about where that’s gonna take us, and hopefully, if we get a Season 2, so many fun escapades to get into — all very exciting, I think … Who is Joey now? And what has he been getting into and who has he been getting into it with? There are a lot more murky areas that we want to peel back the layers of to really deepen the story and really challenge Jim and Nina’s relationship. They’ve just sort of kind of come to a place where they have a little bit of trust and now, what happens when this other X factor is thrown into the mix, so there’s lots of good stuff to play with.” She also teased that a romantic future between Jim and Nina or Jim and Izzy is “on the table.”

