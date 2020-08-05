'S.W.A.T.' Starts Production on Season 4: See the Cast on Set (PHOTOS)

S.W.A.T. wasn't originally planned to be part of the fall schedule — premiere dates still to be announced — but the cast and crew are already hard at work on Season 4.

Production began on Tuesday, executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas shared on Twitter. "An experience sure to be full of triumphs and lessons minute by minute. To the best cast and crew on TV, be safe, be responsible and #rollSWAT," he wrote.

Series stars Shemar Moore (Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson) and David Lim (Victor Tan) had previously shared that they were getting ready to begin filming. "It's gonna be one hell of a challenge," Moore wrote on Instagram, promising the cast and crew would "continue to bring you the most ACTION packed and GROUNDED cop drama on TV!!!!" That echoed Lim calling it their "most challenging season yet."

We start day 1 production on season 4 of #SWAT today. An experience sure to be full of triumphs and lessons minute by minute. To the best cast and crew on TV, be safe, be responsible and #rollSWAT. @SWATWritersRoom @swatcbs pic.twitter.com/BGMaYixXZl — Aaron Rahsaan Thomas (@ARThomasTV) August 4, 2020

It might be a gloomy grey morning in L.A., but it's a very special one -- happy first day of S4 production to the most amazing cast and crew! pic.twitter.com/Fp4IKngH8g — SWATWritersRoom (@SWATWritersRoom) August 4, 2020

Once on set, Lim and the rest of the cast making up the S.W.A.T. unit — Alex Russell (Jim Street), Jay Harrington (David "Deacon" Kay), Lina Esco (Christina "Chris" Alonso), Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca), and Patrick St. Esprit (Commander Robert Hicks) — shared photos and videos. Check them out below to see their trailers and adherence to health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

View this post on Instagram Season 4. Day 1. 😷👊🏽 A post shared by Alex Russell (@alexrussell) on Aug 4, 2020 at 5:37pm PDT

View this post on Instagram It’s good to be back. 😎🦅 #rollswat #Season4 A post shared by David Lim (@davidbradleylim) on Aug 4, 2020 at 10:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick (@patrickstesprit) on Aug 4, 2020 at 12:40pm PDT

S.W.A.T. was initially scheduled to return later in the season, but with Survivor's producers still figuring out production in Fiji, the procedural was pulled up.

S.W.A.T., Season 4, Fall 2020, CBS