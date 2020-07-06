When Does 'Days of Our Lives' Return to Production?

We now know when all the daytime dramas may be back in production.

Days of Our Lives is set to resume production on September 1, Deadline reports. This news comes via emails reportedly sent to the cast by Corday Productions.

So far, The Bold and the Beautiful is the only one already filming again (after a pause to switch testing labs). The other CBS soap, The Young and the Restless, could join it on July 13, while General Hospital's plan right now is for the middle of the month. Those three ran out of new episodes in the spring (B&B and Y&R in April and GH in May).

All four shows shut down production in March, like the rest of Hollywood, but due to Days of Our Lives' schedule, it will be able to air new episodes into October.

Let's all take a moment to celebrate this historic #DAYS wedding. 📷: @SalStowers pic.twitter.com/i15CgMRuMv — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 2, 2020

"The worst thing that could happen is jumping in and then having to shut down again for medical reasons," co–executive producer Greg Meng previously told TV Insider. He also knows that some changes will have to be made due to the new guidelines in place for filming. "Common sense tells us we're not going to be able to plan large scenes," he added.

The Bold and the Beautiful's executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell has already detailed how they'll be handling love scenes. We'll have to wait and see what Days' plans will be.

The NBC soap was renewed for Season 56 in January. It follows the Brady, Horton, and DiMera families in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem.

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, NBC