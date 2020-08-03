'The Young and the Restless' to Return With All-New Episodes in August

CBS' number one daytime drama The Young and the Restless is making its triumphant return with all-new episodes on Monday, August 10.

Get ready to return to Genoa City as the show's most recent storylines pick back up after a coronavirus hiatus. And in these first fresh episodes, viewers will find out that Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) family is being threatened with their secret being outed.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) will be navigating their new partnership as a shocking scandal is brewing. And Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Abby's (Melissa Ordway) rivalry heats up as Sharon's (Sharon Case) family rallies around her during her ongoing cancer battle.

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning series has been a hit since its 1973 debut. Currently in its 47th season, The Young and the Restless continues to deliver soapy drama fans have come to love over the years.

Below, get the full episode breakdown with the official episode loglines as per CBS:

Monday, August 10

Lily and Billy interview Genoa City residents as they celebrate the anniversary of Katherine's dedication at Chancellor Park, sparking guests' memories of the recent past.

Tuesday, August 11

Sharon struggles with her new normal following surgery, Billy and Lily disagree on a potential hire for Chancellor Communications, and Phyllis has a bone to pick with Abby. *This episode was filmed before the pandemic shut down production.

Wednesday, August 12

Victor and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) put their differences aside to help Adam (Mark Grossman), Summer (Hunter King) reveals her true feelings about Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis' reunion, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) puts the brakes on her budding romance with Nate (Sean Dominic).

Thursday, August 13

Jack's (Peter Bergman) parenting advice strikes a nerve with Victor, Adam searches for clues to prove he didn't commit a decades-old crime, and Esther (Kate Linder) helps Kevin (Greg Rikaart) prepare for fatherhood.

Friday, August 14

Devon (Bryton James) bonds with Amanda, Nikki's attempt to keep the peace in the Newman family backfires, and Jack and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are reminded of their family's checkered past.

The Young and the Restless, New Episodes, Monday, August 10, 12:30pm ET/11:30am PT, CBS