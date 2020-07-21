'Van Helsing' Adds Kim Coates & More to Cast as Production Resumes on Season 5

When Van Helsing returns to Syfy for its 13-episode final season, there will be a few new faces.

Nomadic Pictures and Dynamic Television announced that production has resumed on the action-horror series, and it's still slated for a fall premiere date. Also, Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Ali Liebert (Bomb Girls), and Steve Bacic (Gene Roddenberry's Andromeda) have joined the cast.

Coates is set to play Count Dalibor, "who despite his intentions, makes some disastrous choices." Liebert's character is the vampire Nina, whose "colorful past ... involves Julius (Aleks Paunovic)" and who has "a hidden agenda that entails a lot of death." Bacic will play "the father, a wild vampire who dresses in animal skins and has been hiding in an abandoned mine with a child."

Three episodes had already been filmed in January and February, on location in Bratislava, Slovakia. The remaining 10 will be shot in Kamloops and Vancouver, Canada. The cast and crew's safety is the number one priority.

"The safe and efficient return to production is a result of 12 weeks of tireless efforts on behalf of our entire executive team, producers, writers, directors and crew," Chad Oakes, executive producer and co-chairman of Nomadic Pictures, said in a statement. "This would not be possible without the round the clock consultation, drafting and execution of our safe return to work protocols with all the Unions and guilds. We thank them for their unwavering support and will continue to craft our execution plan as we enter a new era of film making."

"Kim, Ali and Steve are incredible talents and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Van Helsing family. And we are especially ecstatic to finally be back to work with them," Michael Frislev, executive producer and co-chairman of Nomadic Pictures, added.

He also noted that they began COVID-19 protocols and PPE collection soon after shutting down production in March. The cast and crew has been through safety training and were tested.

Van Helsing stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Paunovic, Keeya King, and Nicole Muñoz.

Set in a world controlled by vampires, the final season will see Vanessa (Overton), Violet (King), and Jack (Muñoz) risk everything to bring an end to the Dark One. "The Van Helsings must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One," the synopsis teases.

Van Helsing, Fifth and Final Season, Fall 2020, Syfy