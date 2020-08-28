They may still have work to do, but the end is fast approaching. Supernatural's final day of filming is Thursday, September 10, and its stars have begun sharing farewell messages on social media.

Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester) shared a selfie on Instagram as he headed to set one last time. "Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there's still a bit of time left on the clock," he wrote. "Thank y'all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that's been headed our way, in these final hours.

It's definitely been felt. I'll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo."

Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester) already began getting emotional on August 28, ahead of filming on the series finale beginning. As he notes in the video below, rather than "to be continued" at the end of the script, the finale only had two: "The End."

It's gonna be a rough 2 weeks. @cw_supernatural #seriesfinale

Ackles also posted a video of the Men of Letters bunker set being torn down to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday. "It's been a good home ... for many years," he wrote on it.

Misha Collins' (Castiel) message is short and sweet as he thanks the show: "You've changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better. Fight on."

Supernatural premiered in 2005 and has followed brothers Sam and Dean Winchester as they hunted monsters, ghosts, demons, angels, and so much more and saved the world quite a few times. The final seven episodes will begin airing on Thursday, October 8, with the series finale set for November 19 (after a retrospective).

Supernatural, Final Episodes, Thursday, October 8, 8/7c, The CW