'The Witcher' Prequel Series 'Blood Origin' Heads to Netflix

Netflix has announced a limited series prequel set in the same universe. The Witcher: Blood Origin is a six-part live-action prequel taking place in an elven world 1200 years earlier. It "will tell a story lost to time—the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant. Declan de Barra will be showrunner and also executive produce with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films.

"As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin," de Barra said in a statement. "A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books — What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?

"I've always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization's true story behind," he continued. "The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

"It's an exciting challenge to explore and expand The Witcher universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski, and we can't wait to introduce fans to new characters and an original story that will enrich our magical, mythical world even more," Hissrich added.

"It is exciting that the world of Witcher — as planned in the very beginning — is expanding," Sapkowski said. "I hope it will bring more fans to the world of my books."

The Witcher: Blood Origin will shoot in the UK, same as the original series. Starring Henry Cavill as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, its second season is set to resume filming on August 17.

The Witcher: Blood Origin, TBA, Netflix