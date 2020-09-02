'Riverdale' Season 5's First 2 Episode Titles Revealed as Table Reads Begin

Riverdale is getting one step closer to the start of filming on Season 5.

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared that the first two table reads are taking place Wednesday. "Even on Zoom and in quarantine, so grateful to be able to continue telling these stories with this incredible group of people," he wrote on Twitter. "Back to the Town with Pep we go!!" He added a bunch of emojis after, including a heart, serpent, dancers, rainbow, ambulance, rocket, money, and a skeleton (possibly teasing a death to come?).

Aguirre-Sacasa's tweet also featured the cover pages for the first two episodes. The Season 5 premiere is "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax," followed by "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders." As the images reveal, the premiere will cover prom, while it looks like the second episode will deal with the teens getting ready to head off to college.

Today’s a double-feature! The first two tablereads of #Riverdale Season Five! Even on Zoom and in quarantine, so grateful to be able to continue telling these stories with this incredible group of people. Back to the Town with Pep we go!! ❤️📺👠🐍🕺💃🏻🌹🌈🌪🎭🎟🚑🚀📸☎️🛢💣💵☠️👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/pb3jb1yXTp — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 2, 2020

Season 5 kicks off with the kids still in high school, covering prom and graduation. Aguirre-Sacasa previously shared a first look at fan-favorite couple Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) at the dance, filmed prior to the shutdown in March. (Season 4 ended early, with Episode 19.) When filming begins, first up on the docket is to complete the prom episode.

Then the show will jump forward and catch up with the characters post-college. "We're doing a, I believe, seven-year time jump," Lil Reinhart (who plays Betty Cooper) revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 18.

Among the storylines that need to be resolved, presumably prior to the time jump, are the Voyeur, recreating gruesome scenes on tape, and the fallout of Betty and Archie Andrews' (KJ Apa) kiss on their respective relationships with Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes).

Riverdale, like most of the rest of the CW's scripted lineup, is slated to return in January 2021 for its new season.

Riverdale, Season 5, 2021, The CW