'Big Brother' All-Stars to Reveal Season 22 Cast in Live Premiere

Days after revealing that Season 22 of Big Brother would premiere before the end of summer, CBS is updating fans on the cast.

In a first for the show, viewers will learn the identity of this year's All-Star players during a 2-hour live move-in event. Set to take place Wednesday, August 5 at 9/8c, fans are invited to witness the reveals as they happen.

Shared in a tweet posted to the show's social page, the announcement stated, "Get ready to expect the unexpected! Watch the first ever LIVE move-in and #BB22 cast reveal during the 2-hour season premiere on Wednesday at 9/8c on @CBS."

Get ready to expect the unexpected! Watch the first ever LIVE move-in and #BB22 cast reveal during the 2-hour season premiere on Wednesday at 9/8c on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/UMcFmhTtrJ — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 30, 2020

As fans previously learned, this season will include former participants who will quarantine before entering the camera-filled abode. Julie Chen Moonves also resumes her hosting duties on the long-running reality program.

This year marks the show's 20th anniversary. Don't miss the exciting live event when it airs next week on CBS.

Big Brother, Season 22 Premiere, Wednesday, August 5, 9/8c, CBS