5 Shows We Can't Wait to See on Apple's Streaming Service

Apple's plans for world domination continue.

On March 25, the company held an exclusive event at its Cupertino, California, headquarters to tout the new Apple TV+ streaming service, set to launch this fall (for a yet-to-be-announced fee). A cavalcade of big names—Oprah! Steven Spielberg! Jennifer Aniston!—introduced their series.

Here are five we can't wait to see.

The Morning Show

Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell? Yes, please! In this drama about a daytime TV news program, the Friends alum (in her series TV return) and Carell play anchors, while Witherspoon's character works behind the scenes.

"We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high-stakes world of morning news shows," Witherspoon previewed.

Two 10-episode seasons have been ordered.

Amazing Stories

The 10-episode revival of Spielberg's 1985–87 NBC sci-fi anthology series will "transport the audience with every episode," the exec producer promised.

Helpsters

Apple teams with Sesame Workshop for an educational kids' show on how to computer code, announced Muppet Cody, who stars. (None of the Sesame Street regulars appear.)

"By teaching preschoolers about coding," she said, "we're giving them the opportunity to change the world."

Little Voice

Inspired by singer Sara Bareilles's life, the half-hour dramedy follows a New York City musician and explores how twentysomethings can find their authentic voice.

The 10 episodes feature original music from the Grammy nominee, who exec produces along with J.J. Abrams (Lost).

Oprah Winfrey unscripted shows

Winfrey said she hopes for "positive change" with Toxic Labor, a documentary on sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.

An untitled series on mental health is also in the works.

Plus, she'll host a revised version of Oprah's Book Club, made famous on her daytime talk show, via Apple devices.