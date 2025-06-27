Oxygen True Crime kicks off Season 6 of Buried in the Backyard with a two-hour premiere on July 12. The docuseries unearths the tragic stories of ordinary people fallen prey to unthinkable acts. These dark deeds were left hidden and concealed before the grizzly details came to light.

This season explores the complex investigations of unsuspecting victims who’ve crossed paths with a killer. Each installment delves into the disturbed minds who would stop at nothing to bury the truth. From snow-covered ground and sun-scorched sand to the woods and the average backyard, these are the places where the darkest crimes occur, hidden just beneath the surface.

The series brings themed episodes, including “Buried in the Backyard,” “Buried in the Woods,” “Buried in the Sand” and “Buried in the Snow” where secrets and revelations are uncovered. Helping tell the stories are firsthand accounts to those close to the victims and cases along with reenactments.

In the season premiere, an idyllic North Carolina town makes international press with a double murder involving a victim who was once accused of assassinating Sweden’s prime minister. Catherine Miller, the 77-year-old mother of Kay Weden, was found shot dead in her home while cooking dinner. Going further down the rabbit hole brings more shocking twists and turns. As shown in the exclusive clip above, Don Gale described the scene when the “defenseless older person” was found. “You realize whoever did this is just thrilled with evil and has no conscience.” Police discovered that Kay was the ex of Salisbury police officer, L.C. Underwood. ASAC

After further interviewing loved ones, they learned of someone with a pattern of erratic and violent behavior in his relationship with Kay as well as while working in law enforcement. He also received a .38-caliber gun during his time as an officer, the same gun that was used to kill Catherine. There was also a connection that developed with another homicide of a man named Viktor Gunnarsson, a Swedish citizen living in the state.

Another episode to come centers on a 21-year-old who goes missing during the height of the pandemic. LAPD detectives unravel a mystery hidden in a deleted security video to solve a murder. The show also digs into the disappearance of a beloved Michigan mom. Investigators uncover that she was the target of a dark satanic ritual.

During another installment, a successful Phoenix realtor vanishes in the desert, prompting investigators to uncover a killer targeting real estate agents and race to stop him before he strikes again. The network also shared details of a future episode of a 20-year-old artist discovered dead in a suitcase across state lines. Detectives must uncover the dark truth behind an obsessive lover’s deadly actions.

Buried in the Backyard Season 6 premiere, July 12, 8/7c, Oxygen