Well, She Got It! ‘The Comeback’ Returning for Third & Final Season — Everything We Know

Long live Valerie Cherish. HBO and Lisa Kudrow delighted fans with a surprise announcement of The Comeback Season 3 on Friday, June 27. This will be the third and final season of the beloved comedy that was a cult classic canceled after one season and returned years later by popular demand. Along with the announcement came a video of Kudrow back in character as Valerie Cherish, who’s trying to feign excitement about her new show but gets increasingly annoyed by having to do so many takes on set. This is the last time, and she means it!

The Comeback stars Kudrow as Valerie Cherish, a former sitcom star who attempts to revive her career by starring in a reality show that documents her return to television as a supporting character on a new series. Twenty years after the first season debuted on June 5, 2005, and 10 years after Season 2 on November 9, 2014, HBO has announced the original comedy series from Michael Patrick King (And Just Like That…) and Lisa Kudrow, will make one last run.

“Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape. Neither of us are surprised she did,” King and Kudrow said in a joint statement on Friday. In Season 3, Valerie has another new show, and she’s not too thrilled about promoting it.

“This is the last one, all right? Last time. Never doing this again,” Kudrow (as Valerie) tells her director before the slate claps in The Comeback Season 3 teaser above. “We’ll, I’ve got a new show. How’s that? And I’m so excited about it,” she tries to say convincingly, only getting more annoyed when the director asks for more.

Here are all the details on The Comeback Season 3.

When does The Comeback Season 3 premiere?

The third and final season will debut in 2026 on HBO and HBO Max. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time. Filming is beginning this summer, with the original stars set to return.

Who is in The Comeback Season 3 cast?

The Comeback Season 3 stars Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, and Damian Young.

“No matter what the industry throws at her, Valerie Cherish is a survivor,” Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO & Max Comedy Programming, said on June 27. “On the 20th Anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO and we can’t wait to see that.”

The Comeback is created by King and Kudrow, who executive produce alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky.

Where can I watch The Comeback?

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Comeback are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

The Comeback, Season 3 Premiere, 2026, HBO