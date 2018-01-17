Kristen Wiig Returns to TV in Reese Witherspoon-Produced Apple Comedy

Kristen Wiig attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Nearly 6 years after signing off from Saturday Night Live, Kristen Wiig is returning to TV!

The actress teaming up with Apple and Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine, to create an untitled half-hour comedy series. The project is based on "You Think It, I'll Say It," a collection of short stories by Curtis Sittenfeld, and is joining the ranks of a number of original Apple shows currently in development.

Wiig and Witherspoon are set to executive produce the untitled comedy series. Also on board as showrunner is Colleen McGuinness, whose producing credits include 30 Rock, Friends From College, and About A Boy. Hello Sunshine's Lauren Neustadter and Sittenfeld himself will also work as consulting producers on the project.

Some of the other series currently under production for Apple include Amazing Stories, Steven Spielberg's reboot of his '80s sci-fi cult classic anthology. There's also Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's untitled drama, centering around a cutthroat morning talk show, à la Today or Good Morning America. Don't forget Octavia Spencer's Are You Sleeping, based on the novel of the same name that spotlights the dangers of true crime obsession.

With so much original content in the works, many are wondering if Apple is about to announce their own streaming platform. If this lineup is any indication, the viewers are sure to come—even if they have to spare a few extra dollars.