The Bear‘s third season looms, and with it, the question of which major guest stars might grace TV screens when the FX original returns to Hulu on June 27th.

Already the kitchen dramedy starring Jeremy Allen White has featured its fair share of glitzy guests ranging from Jamie Lee Curtis and Jon Bernthal to international imports like Olivia Colman and Will Poulter. And don’t get us started on Season 2’s revealing Christmas episode, “Fishes.”

As the show’s popularity grows, it seems poised to welcome even more stars into the mix for its latest outing, but how do the major guest stars who have appeared in the show so far stack up? While all performances are top-notch, some have had more time to shine and it shows. Below, we’re ranking the major guest appearances from The Bear so far. (*Note: Chris Witaske, Oliver Platt, and Molly Gordon were not included in this list as they have played central recurring roles in the series).

FX’s The Bear, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, June 27, Hulu