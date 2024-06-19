‘The Bear’: Ranking 15 Major Guest Star Appearances So Far

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, and more great guest stars from 'The Bear'
FX; Chuck Hodes/FX; FX

The Bear

 More

The Bear‘s third season looms, and with it, the question of which major guest stars might grace TV screens when the FX original returns to Hulu on June 27th.

Already the kitchen dramedy starring Jeremy Allen White has featured its fair share of glitzy guests ranging from Jamie Lee Curtis and Jon Bernthal to international imports like Olivia Colman and Will Poulter. And don’t get us started on Season 2’s revealing Christmas episode, “Fishes.”

As the show’s popularity grows, it seems poised to welcome even more stars into the mix for its latest outing, but how do the major guest stars who have appeared in the show so far stack up? While all performances are top-notch, some have had more time to shine and it shows. Below, we’re ranking the major guest appearances from The Bear so far. (*Note: Chris Witaske, Oliver Platt, and Molly Gordon were not included in this list as they have played central recurring roles in the series).

FX’s The Bear, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, June 27, Hulu

Amy Morton on 'The Bear' Season 1
FX

15. Amy Morton

The One Chicago star appeared in Season 1 as health inspector Nancy Chore who gave The Beef a poor rating because it didn’t meet code requirements. Although her role was brief, Morton‘s appearance deserves a spot on the list merely for putting the kitchen in a tizzy.

Josh Moffat in 'The Bear' Season 2
FX

14. Alex Moffat

The former SNL cast member has a small recurring guest role as a hired kitchen hand in Season 2 who went by the name of Josh. Delivering on the comedy, Moffat’s character was effectively fired after Marcus (Lionel Boyce) caught him doing drugs in the alley behind the restaurant.

Joel McHale in 'The Bear' Season 1
FX

13. Joel McHale

Introduced in the show’s second episode ever, McHale‘s character has no name, but we do know he was previously Carmy’s (White) boss when he worked in New York City. As he heaped degrading comments at the young rising culinary star, it’s clear he has an antagonistic role in Carmy’s life. He even made a brief appearance in the Season 2 finale as a hallucination during the opening night of Carmy’s new restaurant. Despite having little screen time, McHale’s performance had an impact that puts him a little above others on this list.

Molly Ringwald in 'The Bear' Season 1
FX

12. Molly Ringwald

There was something distinctly Chicago about Ringwald‘s appearance in Season 1, as she played a moderator at a support group meeting that Carmy attended following his brother’s death. Having been the star of several John Hughes hits based out of Illinois (The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink), the actress’s guest role feels like an homage and slight easter egg that we can’t help but admire.

Andrew Lopez in 'The Bear' Season 2
FX

11. Andrew Lopez

It takes a lot to stand up to Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), but Lopez‘s Garret proved he was up for the challenge in Season 2’s notable episode, “Forks.” The Platonic actor may have only appeared in one episode, but he certainly made an impression on Richie and on us.

Ricky Staffieri in 'The Bear' Season 2
FX

10. Ricky Staffieri

Introduced as another member of the Fak family in Season 2, Staffieri‘s character Theodore only serves to enhance Neil’s (Matty Matheson) presence as the two banter back and forth on the show. And the baseball card scheme Theodore tried peddling at the Berzatto family Christmas party in Season 2 won’t soon be forgotten.

Robert Towsend in 'The Bear' Season 2
FX

9. Robert Townsend

The legendary director and actor known for The Parent ‘Hood stepped in to play Sydney’s (Ayo Edebiri) father, Emmanuel in Season 2, and despite his reservations about her career, he remained a supportive parent, only making us want to see more of him as the series continues.

Will Poulter in 'The Bear' Season 2
FX

8. Will Poulter

When Marcus was sent to Copenhagen as an apprentice, he was taught by Poulter’s Chef Luca, a friend of Carmy’s. The Dopesick actor got a lot of screentime alongside Boyce in the episode, which offered viewers more insight into Carmy’s past and gave Marcus a chance to build his skills. He’s a guest star we’d definitely like to see more of.

Gillian Jacobs in 'The Bear' Season 2
FX

7. Gillian Jacobs

The former Love and Community star was revealed to be Richie’s ex-wife Tiffany and appeared in both the past and present during Season 2’s run. Jacobs‘ arrival on the show helped viewers better understand Richie’s story and makes us hope to see more of her as the series continues.

Olivia Colman in 'The Bear' Season 2
FX

6. Olivia Colman

Despite only appearing for one scene, Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman may as well have stolen the show in Season 2’s “Forks,” as she provided Richie with some insightful conversation about how it’s never too late to start over in life. Her words of wisdom clearly had an impact making her a crucial guest star for the plot.

Sarah Paulson in 'The Bear' Season 2
FX

5. Sarah Paulson

In a house full of chaos, Paulson‘s role as Berzatto cousin, Michelle, was a welcome one in the Christmas episode, as she provided some solace for Carmy by offering to house him in New York City where viewers know he eventually ended up. Could there be hope to see more of Paulson as Michelle in other flashback sequences? We certainly hope so. But we also wouldn’t mind seeing her in the present day as well.

John Mulaney in 'The Bear' Season 2
FX

4. John Mulaney

It’s difficult to rank guest stars, but what sets Mulaney a notch above some of his fellow Christmas episode cohorts was the speech he delivered over the dinner table. It’s no secret that viewers were moved by his words and delivery as Stevie, which makes us hope we haven’t seen the last of him.

Bob Odenkirk in 'The Bear' Season 2
FX

3. Bob Odenkirk

Fresh off of Better Call Saul, Odenkirk embraced his Illinois roots for his role as Uncle Lee who is clearly disliked by some members of the Berzatto family, particularly Mikey (Bernthal). When he got into a screaming match at the dinner table in Season 2’s Christmas episode, it was clear that Odenkirk was putting his all into the guest appearance, which hopefully isn’t his last.

Jon Bernthal in 'The Bear' Season 2
FX

2. Jon Bernthal

Revealed in Season 1, Bernthal’s role as Carmy’s late brother Mikey was among one of the biggest guest-star reveals on the show overall, and his return in Season 2 only continued to elevate the show. When Bernthal is onscreen, there are no crumbs left on the metaphorical table as he eats up the scenes he’s a part of. He’s a guest star who may as well be a recurring performer because it isn’t The Bear unless Bernthal is there.

Jamie Lee Curtis in 'The Bear' Season 2
FX

1. Jamie Lee Curtis

Months after her Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Jamie Lee Curtis threw fans into a fit when she stepped in to play Berzatto family matriarch, Donna in Season 2. Her introduction in the Christmas episode easily eclipsed the ensemble she appeared alongside, elevating her to an elite status as the show’s most major guest appearance yet. And her heartbreaking appearance in the Season 2 finale only further piqued interest in where she might fit into present-day storylines.

