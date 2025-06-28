With Countdown, Prime Video has given us another team (task force) of law enforcement officials to watch track down bad guys.

The series, created by Derek Haas and starring Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane, follows a task force made up of detectives and agents, brought together to investigate a major threat to Los Angeles. It clearly sounds like it could last for multiple seasons. But will it be back? Before, we take a look at everything we know so far about a Countdown Season 2, from a cast to a premiere date and more.

Is Countdown renewed for Season 2?

No, isn’t, at least not yet. But that’s not surprising, since Season 1 just premiered on June 25.

What’s the Countdown Season 1 release schedule?

The series premiered with the first three episodes on June 25. The rest of the 13-episode season will be released weekly, until the finale on Wednesday, September 3.

Who’s in the Countdown cast?

The cast is led by Jensen Ackles (Meachum), Eric Dane (Blythe), and Jessica Camacho (Oliveras). The series also stars Violett Beane (Shepherd), Elliot Knight (Bell), and Uli Latukefu (Finau). Whether all of them would return in a Season 2 has yet to be seen, but the premiere did reveal that Meachum has a brain tumor.

Countdown is created by showrunner and executive producer Derek Haas and produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

What’s Countdown about?

In Season 1, when an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.

What would Countdown Season 2 be about?

It’s too soon to tell. It will depend on how Season 1 ends, but it’s easy to picture the task force continuing to tackle other cases.

When would Countdown Season 2 premiere?

Should the series be renewed, that would depend on when it is filmed.