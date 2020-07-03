Shows
Holidays
Little Voice
TV-MA
7.0
Drama
Music
Romance
A performer struggles to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love and family issues.
Airs
on
Apple TV+
Season premiere:
July 10, 2020
Where to stream by season:
1
Cast
Crew
Brittany O'Grady
Bess
Kevin Valdez
Louie
Shalini Bathina
Prisha
Sean Teale
Ethan
Colton Ryan
Samuel
Phillip Johnson Richardson
Benny
Sara Bareilles
Benny
Jessie Nelson
Benny
Jessie Nelson
Benny
Sara Bareilles
Benny
J.J. Abrams
Benny
Ben Stephenson
Executive Producer
News
August 21, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Lucifer' Rises Again, Disney's Cuddly 'Ivan,' 'Drag Race' Hits Vegas
August 14, 5:00 pm
Q&A
'Little Voice': Brittany O'Grady Hints at 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' for Bess
July 20, 2:00 pm
Q&A
'Little Voice's Shalini Bathina Talks Representation Through Prisha's Story
July 10, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Greyhound' and 'Little Voice' on Apple, Hulu's 'Palm Springs,' Netflix's 'Old Guard,' FX's 'New York Times'
July 8, 10:00 am
Review
Roush Review: A Star Is Born in the Musical Dramedy 'Little Voice'
July 3, 4:00 pm
Q&A
Jessie Nelson on Collaborating With Sara Bareilles & Finding Their 'Little Voice'
