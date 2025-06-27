Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Whoopi Goldberg has been keeping busy amid her week-long absence from The View.

The Oscar winner announced she’s taking her acting career abroad and will be joining the cast of the Italian soap opera Un Posto Al Sole. “Good afternoon or good evening. I just wanted to stop in and say how happy I am to be joining the cast of Un Posto Al Sole,” Goldberg announced in a Friday, June 27, Instagram video. “They know it’s a crazy idea. I know it’s a crazy idea. But, what a wonderful thing to do.”

Goldberg added that she’s “looking forward” to the job and is “excited” about joining the series in a special role. “And no, my Italian is not perfect, but we’ve worked it out,” she quipped. “Ciao! See you on TV!”

In the post’s caption, Italian production company Fremantle Italia clarified that Goldberg’s character “will be part of a special storyline and will appear in multiple episodes in 2026.”

Un Posto Al Sole has been running since 1996 and follows the ups and downs of the residents of Palazzo Palladini, a condominium located in Posillipo.

Goldberg announced her casting news while visiting Italy to discuss her book, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, which hit bookshelves in May 2024. “So we are all jealous of Whoopi today because she’s in Italy,” Joy Behar revealed on the Monday, June 23, episode of The View. “I hope it’s 100 degrees.”

She continued, “She’s in Italy accepting an award for her book Bits and Pieces, so she will be out this week. There’s the queen!”

Goldberg has documented her recent travels for fans via Instagram. “Thank you (Grazie!) @taobukfestival for giving me a beautiful experience in an extraordinary environment, an honorable award and your kindness,” she captioned pics of herself at the 2025 Taormina International Book Festival, at which she received the Taobuk Award, on Sunday, June 22. “Books are so important to all the world.”

She followed up the event by speaking at a panel for the book festival in Sicily. “Last night was extraordinary hosted by @francescoitalia_sindaco in this beautiful theater in Ortigia,” she wrote alongside a Thursday, June 26, Instagram snap from the discussion. “This was followed by a fantastic event in Taormina for @taobukfestival. It was nice to meet each and every one of you. Thank you all for coming out – I understand someone of you traveled a long distance to see me.”

She concluded the post by reminding The View fans that she will “be back at the table on July 7th.”

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC