Will Isobel Die? Plus, 7 More Questions for the ‘FBI’ Universe in 2025

Meredith Jacobs
'FBI'
Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI ended its seventh season with a first — a major cliffhanger that left the life of the boss hanging in the balance!

After the team, led by Isobel (Alana De La Garza) managed to weed out the corrupt members of a terrorist group working in the federal agency, it seemed like not getting medical attention for the head injury she suffered during an explosion earlier in the finale came back to haunt her. The Special Agent in Charge collapsed as the finale ended!

Meanwhile, two FBI spinoffs, International and Most Wanted ended, just as a new offshoot in the universe was added to CBS’ lineup for the fall. Members of the FBI and CIA will be teaming up and working out of the latter’s New York Station.

Below, we take a look at the burning questions we have for the FBI universe heading into fall 2025.

FBI, Season 8 Premiere, Fall 2025, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS

CIA, Series Premiere, Fall 2025, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS

Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 21
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Will Isobel die on FBI?

When TV Insider spoke with Alana De La Garza and Jeremy Sisto (Jubal) about the FBI Season 7 finale, they couldn’t share any insight into the former’s future. But it’s been impossible to imagine the show without her since she joined in Season 2. And considering we just met her (surprise!) husband (Tom Cavanagh) and she’s now a stepmom, it would just be cruel to kill her off.

That being said, their jobs are dangerous, Isobel was caught in an explosion, and she delayed getting medical treatment because of what was going on. Head injuries can be very serious, and she didn’t have a pulse. At the very least, it’s serious.

Emily Alabi as Dani Rhodes and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola — 'FBI' Season 7 Finale
Bennett Raglin/CBS

Will Dani stick around as Scola's partner on FBI?

The seventh season began with Scola (John Boyd) saying goodbye to his partner as Tiffany (Katherine Renee Kane) left. Then he had a few temporary partners, including Syd (Lisette Olivera), who was expected to fill the spot. Instead, she left after a few episodes. Then, near the end of the season, Dani (Emily Alabi) joined the team. She and Scola seem to be doing well as partners, but we’ll have to wait to see if she’s in Season 8.

Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan and Comfort Clinton as Gemma Brooks — 'FBI' Season 7 Episode 14
Bennett Raglin / CBS

Will OA propose to Gemma on FBI?

OA (Zeeko Zaki) and Gemma’ (Comfort Clinton) relationship was still going strong at the end of Season 7; it even survived their romantic vacation turning into their train being taken hostage and her being shot. And sure, we may not have thought their relationship would last when it started, but it does seem like she’s in it for the long-term. Could they take the next step? An FBI wedding could be nice…

Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola — 'FBI' Season 6 Episode 9
Bennett Raglin / CBS

How much will Nina appear on FBI?

Shantel VanSanten‘s character was initially introduced on FBI, at which point we heard about her and Scola’s history. The two reunited, are now living together, and are parents, with their relationship the only crossover one in the franchise once Nina joined the Fugitive Task Force of FBI: Most Wanted. While Most Wanted was canceled, Nina remains on the task force. We expect to see VanSanten pop up in episodes, buwe do wonder how much we’ll see her as part of seeing Scola at home and how much we might see her working with the team on a case here and there.

Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo and Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines — 'FBI: International' Season 2 Episode 19
Nelly Kiss/CBS

Will FBI reveal who got that job on International?

The International series finale ended with a major question still unanswered: Did Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) or Raines (Carter Redwood) get the GS-14 spot? The last time we saw them, the call had come in and they were ready to face it together. All it would take is one sentence during a conversation on FBI to give us that answer.

Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson, Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley
Nelly Kiss / CBS

Will any other International or Most Wanted characters show up on FBI?

Both FBI spinoffs were canceled in March 2025. While crossovers weren’t as common as Dick Wolf’s other franchises (One Chicago and Law & Order), there was some over the years, including a couple three-show events. Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) has popped up on both via video. Both series’ ended with their teams still going strong, but it is possible that something (an individual, one-episode case or even a multi-episode arc) could bring someone from either show to New York to work alongside the FBI team.

Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Emily Alabi as Dani Rhodes, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola — 'FBI' Season 7 Finale
Bennett Raglin / CBS

Will there be any crossover with CIA of any kind?

Right now, the newest series in the universe is being called an offshoot and there doesn’t seem to be any plan for a major crossover between the two shows (which will be airing back-to-back Monday nights). Both FBI and CIA are set in New York, so it does seem like it’s possible, though as CIA showrunner David Hudgins told TV Insider, “CIA is its own show, although it does exist in the universe of the mother ship FBI,” when asked about him bringing over any Most Wanted characters.

Actor Tom Ellis attends the FOX Fall Party
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Will there be any will they/won't they in the partnership on CIA?

The question has to be asked, especially with the show centering on that unlikely partnership of Hart Hoxton (Tom Ellis), a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer, and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law. (The FBI agent has yet to be cast.) The franchise as a whole doesn’t do much in terms of romance as the focus onscreen, so chances are CIA won’t either, but we’ll have to wait and see what that dynamic is like.

