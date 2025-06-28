FBI ended its seventh season with a first — a major cliffhanger that left the life of the boss hanging in the balance!

After the team, led by Isobel (Alana De La Garza) managed to weed out the corrupt members of a terrorist group working in the federal agency, it seemed like not getting medical attention for the head injury she suffered during an explosion earlier in the finale came back to haunt her. The Special Agent in Charge collapsed as the finale ended!

Meanwhile, two FBI spinoffs, International and Most Wanted ended, just as a new offshoot in the universe was added to CBS’ lineup for the fall. Members of the FBI and CIA will be teaming up and working out of the latter’s New York Station.

Below, we take a look at the burning questions we have for the FBI universe heading into fall 2025.

FBI, Season 8 Premiere, Fall 2025, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS

CIA, Series Premiere, Fall 2025, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS