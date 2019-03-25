Apple Unveils Apple TV+ — Learn About the New Streaming Service

Apple finally announced their long-talked about streaming service during a presentation on Monday, March 25 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

The details are fairly simple for the service, dubbed Apple TV+. The "destination for stories" will be an ad-free subscription service which is available On Demand and downloadable for viewing offline.

Available in 100+ countries, Apple TV+ will be a global service which is slated to launch in Fall 2019. At this time, a price for the subscription service is not available, but users can expect to gain access to the service through Apple's new and improved Apple TV App.

Apple executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht began the presentation by unveiling the name of the service as a video began to play featuring Hollywood's biggest and brightest, including: Steven Spielberg, M. Night Shyamalan, Ron Howard, Sofia Coppola, Octavia Spencer, Damien Chazelle, Reese Witherspoon, J.J. Abrams, Jennifer Anniston, and Hailee Steinfeld.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the event proceeded, Spielberg took the the stage to discuss his upcoming project, Amazing Stories, coming from his production company, Amblin. He teased that one episode of the show will feature the tale of a World War II pilot who transports through time.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were on-hand to present their long-talked about series The Morning Show. As they shared some info about the show's premise — a look at the dynamic between men and women in the workplace at a morning show program — they were joined by co-star Steve Carell who offered his comedic take.

Aniston acknowledged her TV return saying, "I'm really excited about it." The actress's last regular TV role was Friends from 1994-2004.

Next, Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard were in attendance to tease their show, See, which tells focuses on an alternate universe in which the diminished population is completely affected by blindness.

Next, The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani spoke about his series Little America, an anthology telling true stories about immigrants in America. But they are "human stories that feature immigrants," Nanjiani said, making the distinction. He teased one episode about a 12-year-old boy whose parents are deported after achieving their dream of running a motel, and in their absence, the boy secretly runs the business. Each episode will feature different tones from romantic to thrilling, and all will be "made by immigrants or children of immigrants," Nanjiani promised.

Big Bird was also in the house to help present the new series Helpsters, a Sesame Street spinoff series.

J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles were the next two to grace the stage to break down their series, Little Voice. The show about a woman finding her voice and herself through music is set in New York City. Before leaving the stage, Bareilles performed the show's theme song for the viewers.

Lastly, Oprah Winfrey brought the house down when she showed up and revealed she's working on three different projects for Apple, including two documentaries — one called Toxic Labor and the other an untitled multi-series.

Toxic Labor will focus on the sexual violence, abuse and assault women face in the workplace, while the multi-series will focus on the toll mental illness takes on the daily lives of people. Winfrey also announced a book club with Apple which is unconnected to Apple TV+.

Stay tuned in the coming months as more details about the upcoming shows are made available. And for a brief look at the projects, here is a clip that Apple released featuring the shows.

Apple TV+, Coming Fall 2019