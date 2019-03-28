EPIX NOW Streaming Service Expands to Roku & Amazon Fire TV

The new streaming service EPIX NOW, from premium TV network EPIX, is making a big move to make it even more available than ever before.

EPIX announced on Thursday that the service is now available for download on Roku devices and Amazon Fire TV with the network's full library of critically acclaimed original programming, movies and more for only $5.99 per month.

“Today’s announcement is part of an ongoing rollout of EPIX NOW, making our streaming service available to everyone no matter where or how they want to watch TV,” said President of EPIX, Michael Wright. “We’re excited to launch on the Roku platform and Amazon Fire TV and can’t wait for new audiences to get access to and catch up on our premium programming.”

Series available now include the network's original programming Get Shorty, Berlin Station, Deep State, Elvis Goes There and PUNK.

Upcoming EPIX premieres include original series Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman’s butler Alfred, from Warner Horizon and DC; Perpetual Grace, LTD, from MGM and featuring Sir Ben Kingsley; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes; docuseries Slow Burn, based on the hit podcast; and more.

The EPIX NOW subscription will also include thousands of hit Hollywood movies and classic film franchises.