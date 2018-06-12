Complete Guide to Save Our Show 2018 Campaigns: 'Shadowhunters,' 'Timeless' & More

Spring finales are far behind us, but still, some of our favorite shows are renewal limbo, while others have been flat-out canceled.

But just because you're down, doesn't mean you're out. As we've observed already: Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been saved by NBC, Last Man Standing was revived by Fox, and The Expanse has been picked up by Amazon.

In an effort to capture the attention of the execs of studios and streaming services, fans have taken to social media to start campaigns in order to save shows like Timeless, Lucifer, and Shadowhunters.

Let's break down the campaigns:

Lucifer

Hashtag: #SaveLucifer

The series was axed at Fox after three seasons but could be saved by streaming giant Amazon Studios. According to Entertainment Weekly, the show had a solid audience base of about 4.1 million viewers on average per week.

Timeless

Hashtag: #SaveTimeless

The Season 2 finale aired in mid-May, but the show is still in limbo even though it has the support of major celebrities on social media.

FUCKING LOVE THIS SHOW!!! Like it’s sooooo good! Sorry west coast forgive me but this is important!! This show provides history in a way to make people talk, research, debate!! Come on @nbc this is what we need the new quantum leap!! @NBCTimeless pic.twitter.com/tUx9kDJV9J — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) May 14, 2018

WHAT IS LIFE??!!!!! I can’t believe I just ran into WYATT!!!!! Literally, best mother’s day weekend ever!!!

PLEASE #RenewTimeless This is a sign from the tv Gods 🤣 @MattLanter pic.twitter.com/zX1ryAKqal — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 12, 2018

According to episode stats, during the finale's broadcast on both East and West coasts, the series was trending at No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 2 worldwide. And within hours the hashtag #Timeless was mentioned nearly 305,000 times on Twitter, and #RenewTimeless over 120,000 times.

Even in Google searches, Timeless was trending at No. 2.

Will Fans Save 'Timeless' From Cancellation Once Again? The NBC show just wrapped its second season, but there's been no renewal news for Season 3.

Shadowhunters

Hashtag: #SaveShadowhunters, #PickUpShadowhunters, #SaveTheShadowWorld, #NotOurLastHunt

The hashtags have (so far) a combined reach of over 8 million tweets and engagements. There's also a petition to launch the show again which currently has over 100,000 signatures and a charity campaign to help benefit the Trevor Project. It's raised almost $7,000!

Designated Survivor

Hashtag: #SaveDesignatedSurvivor

Fans have started a new Twitter and Instagram handle to resurrect President Kirkman and co. from their TV oblivion. The political drama from ABC was canceled after two seasons, but there were rumors out there that Netflix was circling around the show.

With House of Cards soon to launch its final season, the streaming giant needs a new Prez in town.

Code Black

Hashtag: #SaveCodeBlack

The CBS medical drama was nixed after three seasons, but fans are tweeting on social to revive the lifeless series.

Many fans have expressed their desire to have the show return:

I'M A TRUE #SAVECODEBLACK

FAN'S ⚠⚠

SO ... SO MANY TRUE CODE BLACK FAN'S ARE FIGHTING TO GET CODE BLACK RENEWED FOR MANY MORE SEASON'S ⚠#SAVECODEBLACK pic.twitter.com/JUmKMpEy6g — Penny McGregor (@PennyMcGregor20) June 12, 2018

#CodeBlack is a teaching show. Lots of life lessons. Many times Execs move too fast to remove good TV for sake of ratings. @CodeBlackCBS is one of the best shows on television and it needs to stay. Pls rethink your decision to cancel this excellent programming. #SaveCodeBlack — Nichelle_D (@Nichelle_D) June 7, 2018

The Crossing

Hashtag: #SaveTheCrossing, #RenewTheCrossing

The sci-fi series was canceled at ABC after its only its first season.

The move is surprising considering the premiere of The Crossing was the second-most-watched debut (in almost three years) on ABC for its time slot, according to Deadline, and the show inspired a podcast called, "The Crossing Podcast."

Wow! Everything we could have hoped for and more! #TheCrossing satisfies fans in its 2-Hour Season Finale (and has been Canceled by #ABC). I love the closure for my favorite characters! & enough cliffhangers so another Network is now Welcome to #SaveTheCrossing! — Aric Cougar (@AricCougar) June 10, 2018