Canceled TV Shows 2018: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
The 2018-19 TV season is shaping up to be the strongest and most diverse year yet. There are plenty of exciting, original pilots on the horizon and just as many reboots/revivals in the works, as well.
But like the saying goes, "Out with the old, in with the new." So, sadly, here's a list of all the canceled TV shows you'll want to remove from your DVR queue. Stay tuned as this list is continuously updated.
ABC
The Mayor, 1 season
The Middle, Ninth and final season
Once Upon a Time, 7 seasons
Scandal, Seventh and final season
NBC
The Night Shift, 4 seasons
Harry, 2 seasons
Hulu
Chance, 2 seasons
Difficult People, 3 seasons
Shut Eye, 2 seasons
The Mindy Project, Sixth and final season
Netflix
House of Cards, Sixth and final season
Lady Dynamite, 2 seasons
Disjointed, 1 season
Girlboss, 1 season
Chelsea, 2 seasons
The Get Down, 1 season
Gypsy, 1 season
Haters Back Off!, 2 seasons
Sense8, 2 seasons (end with 2-hour movie)
Amazon
One Mississippi, 2 seasons
I Love Dick, 1 season
The Last Tycoon, 1 season
Jean-Claude Van Johnson, 1 Season
Good Girls Revolt, 1 season
Epix
Graves, 2 seasons
Showtime
White Famous, 1 season
USA
Damnation, 1 season
MTV
The Shannara Chronicles, 2 seasons
Syfy
12 Monkeys, Fourth and final season
Blood Drive, 1 season
Dark Matter, 3 seasons
Incorporated, 1 season
FX
The Americans, Sixth and final season
The Strain, fourth and final season
BET
Being Mary Jane, 4 seasons (to end with 2-hour TV movie)
Showtime
Dice, 2 seasons
Freeform
The Fosters, 5 seasons (to end with three-part finale)
Young & Hungry, 5 Seasons (follow up movie in the works)
Beyond, 2 Seasons
HBO
The Leftovers, Third and final season
Game of Thrones, Eighth and final season
VEEP, Seventh and final season
TNT
The Librarians, 4 seasons
Disney Channel
Stuck in the Middle, 3 seasons
