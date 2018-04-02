Canceled TV Shows 2018: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

The 2018-19 TV season is shaping up to be the strongest and most diverse year yet. There are plenty of exciting, original pilots on the horizon and just as many reboots/revivals in the works, as well.

But like the saying goes, "Out with the old, in with the new." So, sadly, here's a list of all the canceled TV shows you'll want to remove from your DVR queue. Stay tuned as this list is continuously updated.

ABC

The Mayor, 1 season

The Middle, Ninth and final season

Once Upon a Time, 7 seasons

Scandal, Seventh and final season

NBC

The Night Shift, 4 seasons

Harry, 2 seasons

Hulu

Chance, 2 seasons

Difficult People, 3 seasons

Shut Eye, 2 seasons

The Mindy Project, Sixth and final season

Netflix

House of Cards, Sixth and final season

Lady Dynamite, 2 seasons

Disjointed, 1 season

Girlboss, 1 season

Chelsea, 2 seasons

The Get Down, 1 season

Gypsy, 1 season

Haters Back Off!, 2 seasons

Sense8, 2 seasons (end with 2-hour movie)

Amazon

One Mississippi, 2 seasons

I Love Dick, 1 season

The Last Tycoon, 1 season

Jean-Claude Van Johnson, 1 Season

Good Girls Revolt, 1 season

Epix

Graves, 2 seasons

Showtime

White Famous, 1 season

USA

Damnation, 1 season

MTV

The Shannara Chronicles, 2 seasons

Syfy

12 Monkeys, Fourth and final season

Blood Drive, 1 season

Dark Matter, 3 seasons

Incorporated, 1 season

FX

The Americans, Sixth and final season

The Strain, fourth and final season

BET

Being Mary Jane, 4 seasons (to end with 2-hour TV movie)

Showtime

Dice, 2 seasons

Freeform

The Fosters, 5 seasons (to end with three-part finale)

Young & Hungry, 5 Seasons (follow up movie in the works)

Beyond, 2 Seasons

HBO

The Leftovers, Third and final season

Game of Thrones, Eighth and final season

VEEP, Seventh and final season

TNT

The Librarians, 4 seasons

Disney Channel

Stuck in the Middle, 3 seasons

 

