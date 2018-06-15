'Lucifer' Lives! Netflix Revives Series for Season 4

Perhaps it was convincing the world his show had been canceled that was actually the greatest trick the Devil ever pulled.

Although there had been speculation recently that Amazon would come to the rescue of disappointed Lucifer fans after Fox canceled the Tom Ellis drama following three seasons, it turns out that it's another major streaming service — Netflix — that has been heaven-sent by anyone taking part in the #SaveLucifer campaign.

Variety reported on Friday that Netflix has picked up the series for its fourth season, and the news was also tweeted out by Netflix's See What's Next account:

#Lucifer fans, rejoice: Netflix has picked up the show up for a fourth season! pic.twitter.com/AHkMJvEoTK — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 15, 2018

No details have been reported on when the new season will debut, how many episodes, etc., but it's probably enough at this point for Lucifer fans that their prayers for their fallen angel have been answered, so to speak.

The landscape of television continues its major shift following this announcement, with a number of canceled shows now having been revived to appear on different networks.

The Lucifer news comes after Brooklyn Nine-Nine was canceled by Fox and then picked up by NBC, The Expanse was canceled by Syfy and picked up by Amazon, and Last Man Standing canceled by ABC and picked up by Fox.

Lucifer, Season 4, Date TBD, Netflix