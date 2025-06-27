‘Wheel of Fortune’ Audience Groans as Flight Attendance Misses $61,000 Win

Wheel of Fortune contestant Corrina Bain lost out on taking home $61,000 due to a tough bonus puzzle. Even the audience groaned when the flight attendant of nine years missed out on a big payday.

Bain, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, played against Heather Leinen, from Waldo, Wisconsin, and Zack Tedder, from Austin, Texas. Their episode from October 17, 2024, reaired on Thursday, June 26.

Bain started off the game well when she solved the first toss-up. She already had the lead after the first puzzle with $15,050. The brunch lover won the second puzzle, giving herself a huge lead.

Leinen, a cheese tester, won the Prize Puzzle and a trip to Hawaii, giving her $15,044, only $4,000 behind Bain. All three game show contestants solved a Triple Toss Up each. Tedder, a clinical forensic psychologist postdoctoral resident, won the final puzzle, giving him a total of $6,500. Leinen won $17,044. Bain was the night’s winner with $21,800 and advanced to the Bonus Round.

She brought her mom, mother-in-law, and her boyfriend, whom she dubbed her “brunch crew”, with her to cheer her on. For the puzzle, Bain chose “Phrase.”

Wheel of Fortune gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E” and she picked “H,D,M, and I” to round it out. The puzzle then looked like “_ _ _ _ IN THE D_ _.”

Bain was silent as the time counted down. She only said “Made in the Day” before the time ran out.

“You were on the right track,” host Ryan Seacrest said. “It was ‘Back in the Day.'” The audience let out a big groan after it was revealed. She lost out on an additional $40,000.

“Tough puzzle, but good game just the same,” a YouTube user wrote.

“No $40,000 win this time,” another commented.

“$40,000 loss on a tough puzzle. Bummer,” wrote a third.

Wheel of Fortune will return with all-new episodes in September with Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White. A premiere date has not yet been announced.