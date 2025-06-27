‘Squid Game’ Season 3: All the Major Players Who Died (And How)

Amanda Bell
Comments
Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik, Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja in Squid Game - Season 2
Spoiler Alert
No Ju-han / Netflix

Squid Game

 More

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Squid Game Season 3.]

Since Squid Game Season 3 picked up in the middle of the game that was already in motion during Season 2, there were a lot of characters whose fate was also determined before the season premiere. However, that didn’t mean there wasn’t plenty of bloodshed to see in the final stretch of episodes.

Here’s a look at everyone who died (along with details about how they all died).

Squid Game, Season 3, Streaming now, Netflix

Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju in Squid Game - Season 2
No Ju-han / Netflix

Cho Hyun-ju, a.k.a. Player 120

The series’ first and only trans character, Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon), had a gutting final stand in Season 3. After fiercely protecting two of her most vulnerable allies — Kim Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri), a.k.a. Player 222, who gave birth in the middle of the hide and seek challenge, and Jang Geum-ja (Kang Ae-shim), a.k.a. Player 149 — she turned back from an opportunity to escape in order to save them once again. However, she was murdered by Lee Myung-gi (Im Si-wan), a.k.a. Player 333.

Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik in Squid Game - Season 2
No Ju-han / Netflix

Park Yong-sik, a.k.a. Player 007

Another shocking casualty of the hide and seek game was Yong-sik (Yang Dong-geun), who was stabbed by his own mother Geum-ja in a moment of desperation. Yong-sik, who was on the red team, was running out of time to kill anyone, and despite his mother’s offer to sacrifice herself for him, he refused to target her to save his own life. Instead, he set his sights on Jun-hee, who was cradling her newborn baby at the time, and Geum-ja used the blade in her hairpin to stop him before he could harm her. He was later shot by the guards while his mother screamed for mercy.

Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja in Squid Game - Season 2
No Ju-han / Netflix

Jang Geum-ja, a.k.a. Player 149

Sadly, Geum-ja could not live with the guilt of what she had done, however justified it may have been. After helping Jun-hee adjust to new motherhood in the dorms and giving Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) some guidance as well, she died by suicide overnight and was found hanging by the beds the next morning.

Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho in Squid Game - Season 3
No Ju-han / Netflix

Kang Dae-ho, a.k.a. Player 388

After taunting Gi-hun about the failed rebellion and blaming him for the casualties sustained, Gi-hun then laid blame on Dae-ho (Kang Ha-neul) for failing to return with ammo and strangled him during the hide and seek challenge.

Squid Game S2 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024
No Ju-han / Netflix

Seon-nyeo, a.k.a. The Shaman a.k.a. Player 044

Seon-nyeo led several of her followers to slaughter in the hide and seek game and very nearly escaped with the help of their necklace keys, until Im Jeong-dae (Song Young-chang), a.k.a. Player 100, stopped her. She was then attacked by Park Min-su (Lee David), a.k.a. Player 125, who was hallucinating other foes’ faces after taking Thanos’ pills, just before she was able to escape through the exit.

Jo Yu-ri as Jun-hee in Squid Game - Season 3
No Ju-han / Netflix

Kim Jun-hee, a.k.a. Player 222

In the hide and seek challenge, Jun-hee not only gave birth, but she also fractured her ankle to the point that she could barely walk. As such, she was unable to complete the jumping rope challenge. Gi-hun promised to come back to help her after successfully taking the baby across, but time ran out before he could make it back. Rather than letting him try and expire in the process, she voluntarily fell off of the precipice, asking Gi-hun to protect the infant.

Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu in Squid Game - Season 3
No Ju-han / Netflix

Nam-gyu, a.k.a. Player 124

Nam-gyu died during the jumping rope challenge after Min-su threw Thanos’ necklace on the tracks, luring Nam-gyu to desperately attempt to reach the necklace and losing his balance as the metal rope came around and knocked him off of the platform.

Lee David as Min-su in Squid Game - Season 3
No Ju-han / Netflix

Park Min-su, a.k.a. Player 125

In the final game, Min-su was the first player to be sacrificed by the remaining survivors. 

Yim Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi in Squid Game - Season 2
No Ju-han / Netflix

Lee Myung-gi, a.k.a. Player 333

After eliminating the other finalists in the Sky Squid Game challenge, Myung-gi was the only one left in the game besides Gi-hun and the baby, with one more death needed to end the game. Ultimately, Myung-gi attempted to take the baby, but Gi-hun’s desire to protect the child led to a physical altercation which found them both going over the edge of the structure they were playing on top of. As Gi-hun held onto an exposed metal bar, Myung-gi held onto his coat, but the weak material ripped, sending the young man to his death.

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game - Season 2
No Ju-han / Netflix

Seong Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456

In the final challenge, only Gi-hun, the baby, and Myung-gi remained, with one more player’s death needed to finish the game. After Myung-gi fell over the edge, only Gi-hun and the baby remained, but unfortunately for all, Myung-gi’s death occurred before anyone hit the button activating the round, meaning Gi-hun had only two options left: kill himself or throw the baby to her death. Of course, he held up his deal to the baby’s late mother and saved her before he jumped to his death.

Yim Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi in Squid Game - Season 2
No Ju-han / Netflix

The rest

In addition to Hyun-ju, the other players killed by Nam-gyu and Myung-gi during the hide and seek game were Players 235, 411, 006, and 447. Killed by Hyun-ju in protection of her allies were (in order of death) Players 226 and 202. Others murdered in the hide and seek challenge were Players 009, 024, 172, 197, 232, 334, 339, 350, 394, 400, 440, and dozens of others.

Meanwhile, the manager guard who had a history with Guard 011 was murdered by her in his suite; she also murdered mutiple other guards, including the doctor. And additional players who died in the jump rope challenge included 096, 163, 192, 270, 276, 306, 312, 349, 377, 435, 442, and 448. 

In the final challenge, the side characters who then died after Min-su were Players 039, 100, 203, 336, and 353.

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'

Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Squid Game

Jo Yu-ri

Kang Ae-sim

Kang Ha-neul

Lee Jung-jae

Park Sung-hoon

Yang Dong-geun

Yim Si-wan




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Toya Turner as Kiana Cook — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 14
1
Toya Turner Leaving ‘Chicago P.D.’ After One Season as Kiana Cook
(from left) Jeopardy! contestants Rocco Graziano, Kiley Campbell, and Janis Raye on June 26, 2025
2
‘Jeopardy!’: Contestant Wins on Runaway Game After Princess Diana Stumper
Choi Seung-hyun as Thanos in Squid Game
3
How Thanos Returned in ‘Squid Game’ Season 3
Steve Howey joins 'High Potential' Season 2
4
‘High Potential’: Steve Howey Joins as a Season 2 Series Regular
Joy Behar and Daughter
5
Joy Behar Tried to Set Up Her Daughter With ‘The View’s Stage Manager