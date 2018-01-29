Renewed TV Shows 2018: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

As we get deeper into the 2018 TV season, we now have a better idea about which of your favorite shows will be renewed, across cable, premium channels, and streaming services.

Read on below and keep checking back as we get more news on renewals:

Netflix

Fuller House, Season 4

House of Cards, Season 6 (Final Season)

Orange Is the New Black, through Season 7

Mindhunter, Season 2

13 Reason Why, Season 2

American Vandal, Season 2

Ballers, Season 4

The Punisher, Season 2

Ozark, Season 2

Stranger Things, Season 3

She's Gotta Have It, Season 2

Dark, Season 2

GLOW, Season 2

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 4

Syfy

Happy!, Season 2

Killjoys, through Season 5

Fox

9-1-1, Season 2

The Gifted, Season 2

The Orville, Season 2

Hell’s Kitchen, Season 18

AMC

The Walking Dead, Season 9

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 4

Better Call Saul, Season 4

Hulu

Marvel's Runaways, Season 2

The Handmaid's Tale, Season 2

Future Man, Season 2

Casual, Season 4 (Final Season)

NBC

The Good Place, Season 3

This Is Us, Season 3

CBS

Young Sheldon, Season 2

The Big Bang Theory, Season 12

Big Brother, Season 20



Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2 (streaming)

HBO

Big Little Lies, Season 2

Insecure, Season 3

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10

Game of Thrones, Season 8 (2019)

VEEP, Season 7 (Final Season)

The Deuce, Season 2

True Detective, Season 3

FX

Better Things, Season 3

Fargo, Season 4 (2019)

Showtime

Billions, Season 3

The Circus, Season 3

Shameless, Season 9

SMILF, Season 2

Ray Donovan, Season 6

FXX

You're the Worst, Season 5 (Final Season)

Archer, Season 9

Starz

Outlander, Season 3

Power, Season 5

Counterpart, Season 2

Freeform

grown-ish, Season 2

The Bold Type, Season 2 and 3

Amazon

The Tick, Season 2

Transparent, Season 5