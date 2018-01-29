Renewed TV Shows 2018: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season
As we get deeper into the 2018 TV season, we now have a better idea about which of your favorite shows will be renewed, across cable, premium channels, and streaming services.
Read on below and keep checking back as we get more news on renewals:
Netflix
Fuller House, Season 4
House of Cards, Season 6 (Final Season)
Orange Is the New Black, through Season 7
Mindhunter, Season 2
13 Reason Why, Season 2
American Vandal, Season 2
Ballers, Season 4
The Punisher, Season 2
Ozark, Season 2
Stranger Things, Season 3
She's Gotta Have It, Season 2
Dark, Season 2
GLOW, Season 2
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 4
Syfy
Happy!, Season 2
Killjoys, through Season 5
Fox
9-1-1, Season 2
The Gifted, Season 2
The Orville, Season 2
Hell’s Kitchen, Season 18
AMC
The Walking Dead, Season 9
Fear the Walking Dead, Season 4
Better Call Saul, Season 4
Hulu
Marvel's Runaways, Season 2
The Handmaid's Tale, Season 2
Future Man, Season 2
Casual, Season 4 (Final Season)
NBC
The Good Place, Season 3
This Is Us, Season 3
CBS
Young Sheldon, Season 2
The Big Bang Theory, Season 12
Big Brother, Season 20
Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2 (streaming)
HBO
Big Little Lies, Season 2
Insecure, Season 3
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10
Game of Thrones, Season 8 (2019)
VEEP, Season 7 (Final Season)
The Deuce, Season 2
True Detective, Season 3
FX
Better Things, Season 3
Fargo, Season 4 (2019)
Showtime
Billions, Season 3
The Circus, Season 3
Shameless, Season 9
SMILF, Season 2
Ray Donovan, Season 6
FXX
You're the Worst, Season 5 (Final Season)
Archer, Season 9
Starz
Outlander, Season 3
Power, Season 5
Counterpart, Season 2
Freeform
grown-ish, Season 2
The Bold Type, Season 2 and 3
Amazon
The Tick, Season 2
The Tick, Season 2
Transparent, Season 5