Could 'Designated Survivor' Be Saved by Another Network?

Designated Survivor might have a second life.

ABC recently canceled the political drama series starring Kiefer Sutherland after two seasons, but Deadline is reporting that Canadian entertainment distribution company, eOne, is interested in picking the show up for another season.

An exec reportedly told the website, "We’re right at the beginning but there’s more to play on that one" and the company confirmed they're "in active discussions with other parties for further series of the show."

Meanwhile, at the 2018 ABC Upfronts on May 15 in New York City, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said the decision to cancel Designated Survivor was "a hard one."

"[The show] did well in delayed viewing but its Live+Same Day delivery in the 10 PM hour had become challenging," he added.

But ... "creatively, the show had a lot of behind-the-scenes churn in terms of the number of showrunners," Dungey continued. "We were less confident about the creative path forward than the other shows we brought back."