'Shadowhunters' Cast Blindsided by Freeform's Cancellation — See Their Reactions

Meaghan Darwish
Freeform/John Medland

Like so many shows before it, Freeform's fan favorite Shadowhunters was canceled Monday, as Freeform announced that Season 3 would be its final run, wrapping in 2019.

The announcement surprised fans, so it's not shocking to learn that the cast was just as blindsided. Star Katherine McNamara, who plays Clary, wrote a heartfelt note to fans, revealing that she and her co-stars found out the news at the same time.

McNamara tweeted:

"We just found out too — and believe me we are as shocked as you. Truly, this show has been a treasure. Playing Clary has been an honor and a joy... thank you for entrusting her to me and coming on this journey with us. Thank you to the cast, crew producers, directors, and creative teams involved in making the show so special. I have learned so much from each and every one of you and I will cherish the memories of making this series for the rest of my life.

"Every person who has been a part of Shadowhunters has touched my heart in a way that I cannot even begin to describe," she continued. "The love this fandom has for the source material, the show, the artists, and for each other is a force to be reckoned with like nothing I have seen before. No matter what happens from here, I promise you this. By the angel, will make you the most rock solid, bad ass, magical finale you could imagine."

McNamara isn't the only Shadowhunter speaking out. See what the rest of the cast had to say below:

Shadowhunters, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Freeform

