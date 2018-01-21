SAG Awards 2018: The Complete List of TV Winners

The Actor statues are seen on the red carpet during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

It's Sunday during awards season, so you know what that means: another night to honor TV and film's finest! This Sunday, January 21, it's the actors alone picking up the trophies at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

This year's ceremony is a can't-miss, as it features a first-ever host for the event: The Good Place star Kristen Bell. Not only that, but amid the ongoing sexual harassment reckoning in Hollywood and Time's Up movement, only female presenters will hand out statues to the nominees who reign supreme.

Speaking of winners, want to find out which stars from shows like Game of Thrones, This Is Us, and Big Little Lies came out on top? All of the TV winners are listed below, so scroll down for those who took home Actors tonight.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)

William H. Macy – Shameless (Showtime) — WINNER

Marc Maron – GLOW (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba – Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO) — WINNER

Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

black-ish (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Veep (HBO) — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock: The Lying Detective (WGBH/Masterpiece)

Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix)

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Geoffrey Rush – Genius (National Geographic)

Alexander Skarsgård –Big Little Lies (HBO) — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Laura Dern — Big Little Lies (HBO)

Nicole Kidman — Big Little Lies (HBO) — WINNER

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX Networks)

Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX Networks)

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC) — WINNER

Peter Dinklage– Game of Thrones (HBO)

David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix) — WINNER

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC) — WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones (HBO) — WINNER

GLOW (Netflix)

Homeland (Showtime)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Walking Dead (AMC)